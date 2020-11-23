Towering bridges and huge cuttings in first look at Transmission Gully

A first look at the full Transmission Gully road, due to open in September 2021.

Towering bridges and enormously deep mountain cuts lend an intimidating scale to Transmission Gully.

On Monday, media were invited to take the first journey along the full 27-kilometre motorway, which Waka Kotahi NZTA says is now 85 per cent complete.

The road is still bumpy, rough gravel in most parts, but the bones are there. It is not hard to imagine a smooth asphalt surface delivering thousands of drivers in and out of the capital.

The project has had a troubled history since it was first proposed in 1919. According to one urban legend, US Marines offered to build the road for free during World War II but that does not appear to be backed up by historical evidence.

Transmission Gully was officially launched in 2014, a New Zealand-first public private partnership (PPP) by Wellington Gateway Partnership and Waka Kotahi NZTA, but was hit by a laundry list of delays and cost blowouts.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff All the large structures on the road have been completed and final earthworks will be completed shortly after Christmas.

The Kaikōura earthquake, the Covid-19 pandemic, and road surfacing and safety issues turned the $850 million project into a $1.25 billion ordeal and pushed the opening date from April 2020 to September 2021.

But Sergio Mejia, chief executive of Wellington Gateway Partnership, is 100 per cent certain the road will open according to schedule this time.

“I am certain we are going to hit the target. We are fully committed and we are on schedule,” he said.

The only thing that could delay the project further would be an earthquake or a long run of bad weather, he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The 27-kilometre-long motorway will be a key part of the 110km Wellington Northern Corridor.

The steep and difficult terrain required an immense amount of earthmoving, and crews have built 24 bridges and major culverts, totalling more than 1km in length.

The largest bridge is Te Ara a Toa, a high, curving bridge which stands 60 metres above the Cannons Creek and stretches for 230 metres.

The 44 beams which make up the framework of the bridge are large enough to stand up inside and walk along when laid on their side.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Huge cuttings into the sides of hills are among the impressive earthmoving projects on Transmission Gully.

The highest point on the road is Wainui Saddle, standing 253 metres above sea level. If you were standing at the top, it would offer a stunning view of Kāpiti Island.

Instead, drivers will find themselves dwarfed by enormous cuts into the terrain, measuring 70 metres on each side of the road.

Constructing the Wainui Saddle section required 850,000 cubic metres of earth to be moved, nearly enough to fill the Sky Stadium 2.7 times.

In total, more than 6000 workers have contributed 9 million staff hours to the construction of the road. There are currently 570 people working on site.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, I can't wait until September 2021,” Mejia said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sergio Mejia, chief executive of Wellington Gateway Partnership, is confident the road will be completed in 2021.

“I am very proud of the guys who work out here, because they are fully committed. They just keep going, regardless of how difficult things are and have been, the guys keep going and keep working.”

All the large structures on the road have been completed and final earthworks will be completed shortly after Christmas.

The road would be fully surfaced in the first half of next year, Mejia said. Signs, paint and traffic sensors will be the last piece of the puzzle.

When completed, 25,000 cars a day are expected to drive along Transmission Gully, slicing 11 minutes off the current drive time and reducing congestion pressure on State Highway 1.