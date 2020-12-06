Sellout crowd gets down at Downtown Shakedown

An enthusiatic crowd reacts as Ladi6 performs at the Downtown Shakedown at Waitangi Park on Saturday

A sellout crowd of 10,400 excited punters poured through the gates of Waitangi Park on Saturday for Downtown Shakedown, the first major music festival in Wellington since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Tickets sold out eight weeks in advance for the festival, which featured top Kiwi acts L.A.B, BENEE, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Ladi6 and Sola Rosa.

Even organiser Andrew Tuck said it was one of the most well-behaved crowds he had ever encountered.

“The vibe of the festival was really really good. You could tell people were really happy to be out enjoying themselves again, and the behaviour of the crowd showed that” he said.

No attendees were kicked out of the event by security the entire night, he said.

“They were just enjoying themselves, there were big smiles, and that set the tone for the day,” Tuck said.

Tuck is also the managing director of Jim Beam Homegrown, which was cancelled at the last minute this year due to Covid-19.

He said the risk of a second lockdown had made the preparation scarier than usual for a music festival of its size.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Sola Rosa perform at the Downtown Shakedown at Waitangi Park on Saturday

“It was nine months of sleepless nights,” he said.

“It's a pretty big thing to take on. It was a $1.3 million exercise, so if you don’t get it to run, it’s the house that has to go.”

The vast majority of the crowd arrived early and stayed for the entire show.

“I don’t think there was a standout act, I think every act came in and absolutely gave it everything. I think the excitement and the size of the crown really drove those artists to perform above and beyond,” he said.

“They all absolutely brought it, and that’s what made the gig amazing.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Ladi6 was one of five acts which performed at the Downtown Shakedown at Waitangi Park on Saturday

Tuck said his team would finish packing up the event on Wednesday, and then immediately begin planning the 2021 Homegrown festival.