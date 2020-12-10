Wellington's Municipal Office Building on the chopping block

A council committee is recommending the Municipal Office Building (on the left) be demolished and redeveloped, as opposed to strengthened as was originally planned.

Wellington City Council is looking to bring life back to the city’s comatose Te Ngākau-Civic Square.

At a meeting of the council’s strategy and policy committee, councillors voted to include the demolition of the Municipal Office Building in the 2021-2031 Long-Term plan, rather than strengthening the existing building.

The committee also asked council officers to develop a plan for Te Ngākau-Civic Square as a whole, and asked for a framework to be developed to return the council’s main buildings to the square, while developing it as the musical, creative and democratic heart of the city.

It agreed to continue working with Victoria University and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) to develop a National Centre for Music.

Mayor Andy Foster described the square as being in an “induced coma” and in need of revival.

He said it was no longer economical to strengthen the municipal office building before leasing it to Victoria University and the Symphony Orchestra, which the council had originally planned.

“There was a hope of that a year, 18 months ago, when we thought it might be a $40-$50 million project.

“It is clear that it is now an $80 million-plus project and it is not going to get us a building which is resilient, it is not going to give us a building which is adaptable, it is not going to give us a building which is modern, and it’s not going to give us a building which does anything for Te Ngākau-Civic Square.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster said Te Ngākau-Civic Square was in an induced coma, and was in need of revival.

“The clear message we have is ‘do it once, do it right’, and the reality with MOB (the Municipal Office Building) is ‘do it once, do it right’ means that MOB has got to go.”

Delaying the development would mean it took longer for the National Music Centre to come to fruition, as well as costing the council while they rented space in other buildings.

“The faster we can do this the better, because otherwise we still have Te Ngākau-Civic Square as a building site for six years.”

NZSO chief executive Peter Biggs​ said the orchestra and university remained committed to housing the music centre at the square.

“If the Municipal Office Building and Civic Administration Building are demolished, it will provide the council and our Wellington community with much more scope to reimagine Te Ngākau Civic Square with the national music centre as an integral component,” he said.

The building is not heritage listed, but is a contributing building to a heritage precinct, and would require consent to demolish it.

Demolishing it would require $750,000 to be set aside in the 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan to complete the consenting process.

Councillor Nicola Young said the square should be the musical, creative and democratic heart of the city.

“There is a real sense, fair or unfair, that nothing is happening in Wellington. The trouble is perception is reality.

“The city is crying out for leadership and action, and Civic Square has almost become an emblem for it. It is mouldering.”

Not everyone agreed to the proposal, however. Councillors Tamatha Paul and Iona Pannett both raised concerns over developing the site, which is on reclaimed land, due to the impact climate change would have on the site.

“If climate change didn’t exist I would be supporting it,” Pannett said.

“I think it is time to start retreating.”