Council asks government to shut down Kiwirail ferry terminal plan

A potential Kings Wharf extension would take up 230m of harbour space (Artist's Rendering)

Greater Wellington Regional Council has asked the Government to pull KiwiRail’s head in over a controversial plan to build a new ferry terminal in Wellington’s inner harbour.

KiwiRail has found itself at odds with almost every other harbour user, including Bluebridge owner StraitNZ, recreational yachties, Centreport, as well as both the city and regional councils.

The regional council calls comes ahead of Kiwirail chief operating officer David Gordon appearing before Wellington City Council, which also opposes it’s ferry terminal plans, on Wednesday morning.

The state-owned enterprise has been looking to build a new terminal to support its plan to buy two new Interislander mega-ferries, which will be significantly larger than the current fleet.

KiwiRail balked on a proposal to share a multi-user terminal in Kaiwharawhara with Bluebridge, instead pushing for it’s preferred centre-city location at Kings Wharf.

Other harbour users claim the large ferries would be dangerous in the tight space and would disrupt other business at the container wharf.

In a briefing to incoming Ministers, the reginal council asked the Government to come back to the negotiating table by rejoining the Future Ports Forum.

The council also questioned whether the $400 million granted by the Government for two rail-enabled ferries were necessary in the first place.

“In the COVID-era are large, rail enabled ferries justified? Could the New Zealand public be better served by less expensive replacement options in medium term?” the briefing said.

OSK SHIPTECH The concept design for the new Interislander ferry in Wellington Harbour. CREDIT:

The council also asked the Government for leadership in ensuring the location of the new terminal would be the “best outcome for the nation and region’s economy”.

Kiwirail was approached for comment for this story.