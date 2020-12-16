KiwiRail backs down on plan for controversial Wellington harbour ferry terminal

A potential Kings Wharf extension would take up 230m of harbour space (Artist's Rendering)

KiwiRail has given up on its controversial push to build a new ferry terminal in the middle of Wellington’s inner harbour.

The move clears the way for a new multi-user ferry terminal to be built in Kaiwharawhara, which will be shared by Bluebridge and Interislander ferries.

KiwiRail needs a large new wharf and terminal to support its plan to buy two new rail-enabled Interislander mega-ferries, which will be significantly larger than the current fleet.

The state-owned enterprise had previously been opposed to the Kaiwharawhara location, preferring a centre-city location at Kings Wharf due to seismic concerns.

READ MORE:

* Council asks government to shut down Kiwirail ferry terminal plan

* Battle for the harbour: The war of where to put Wellington's new ferry wharf

* Cook Strait ferry location needs to be agreed by all harbour users



KiwiRail had found itself at odds with almost every other harbour user, including Bluebridge owner StraitNZ, recreational yachties, Centreport, as well as both the city and regional councils.

Other harbour users claim the large ferries would be dangerous in the tight space of Kings Wharf and would disrupt other business at the container wharf.

At one point, KiwiRail considered using the Public Works Act to forcibly acquire land from Centreport.

Speaking to the Wellington City Council on Wednesday, KiwiRail chief operating officer David Gordon said the organisation was now fully focused on developing the Kaiwharawhara location.

“We want to move to pace... We can't delay this any longer. Our ferries are old and need replacement,” Gordon said.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter has opposed the Kings Wharf option.

He still insisted that the Kaiwharawhara site would be at the most risk of “total destruction” if the Wellington faultline ruptured, but accepted there was little political support for any other option.

“There is no ideal location for a ferry terminal in Wellington,” he said.

“We can't reverse this decision again. The commitment to Kaiwharawhara has to be whole.”

During their search for a new terminal location, KiwiRail had looked as wide as Napier and Christchurch, before concluding that Wellington and Picton were the only sensible locations, he said.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter admitted Kaiwharawhara has more seismic risk, but believed it was the only viable option.

“We can plan for these things, and we can build for them,” he said.

Ponter asked for the city council’s support to go to the Government and ask for building consent to be fast-tracked.

The new wharf and terminal will be built by Centreport and leased to KiwiRail, Ponter said.

OSK SHIPTECH The concept design for the new Interislander ferry in Wellington Harbour. CREDIT:

In a briefing to incoming Ministers, the regional council has effectively asked the Government to pull KiwiRail’s head in and cancel the controversial plan.

The regional council also asked the Government to bring KiwiRail back to the negotiating table by rejoining the Future Ports Forum.

The regional council also questioned whether the $400 million granted by the Government for two rail-enabled ferries were necessary in the first place.

“In the Covid-era are large, rail enabled ferries justified? Could the New Zealand public be better served by less expensive replacement options in medium term?” the briefing said.

The regional council also asked the Government for leadership in ensuring the location of the new terminal would be the “best outcome for the nation and region’s economy”.