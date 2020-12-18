Armed offenders squad raid home in suburban Wellington street, following gang complaints

Police have previously visited properties on the street, as pictured here in November, amid growing concerns from residents about increased gang presence. (file photo)

Police have again raided a property on a suburban Wellington street where residents have previously raised concerns about a growing gang presence.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers executed a search warrant on the street in the western suburb of Wilton on Friday morning.

A resident told Stuff that at least six police officers were on the scene, including one carrying an assault rifle.

The resident said the police entered the home and dragged two men, two women, and a child outside, where some were placed in handcuffs.

The resident estimated there had been at least seven or eight police raids on the same home in the last six months, and at least 20 police visits.

“I’ve lost count now of the number of police raids on our quiet street,” they said.

The home is a Kāinga Ora house and believed to have gang affiliations, they said.

Police were not immediately able to confirm whether the property had been raided previously, of whether the property was a Kāinga Ora house.

The resident said one elderly couple who owned a home on the street had left area out of fear and were living with siblings in Lower Hutt

Residents have laid complaints with Kāinga Ora, they said.