Shelly Bay: Group discontinues High Court bid, 'not ruling out' other options

Anaru Mepham of Mau Whenua talks about the history and importance of Shelly Bay.

Iwi subgroup Mau Whenua has discontinued a High Court bid challenging the sale of land at Wellington’s Shelly Bay, but says it is not ruling out other options.

Mau Whenua spokeswoman Kenny-Jean Sidwell confirmed to Stuff the discontinuance of High Court proceedings, which had been filed by the group over the controversial $500 million housing development.

That meant a scheduled hearing for March next year will no longer go ahead.

But Sidwell said while the discontinuance was filed on Thursday, it did not mean the group was backing down in their other efforts to challenge the sale of the land.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A peaceful occupation is under way at Shelly Bay.

She said the court application was discontinued because there were agreements in place which were “changed now”, and the group was not ruling out any further action against the development.

A representative for Ian Cassels, who owns The Wellington Company and Shelly Bay Taikuru, which have recently received a green light from Wellington City councillors to develop the land, has been contacted for comment.

While councillors voted 9-6 to sell and lease the land to Cassels for the development, there is an ongoing occupation at the site by Mau Whenua.

Cassels earlier bought a much larger section of land for the development from iwi Taranaki Whānui, but the validity of that sale was to be challenged by Mau Whenua in the High Court. This would now no longer go ahead.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Anaru Mepham, of the group Mau Whenua, which opposes the Shelly Bay development. Mau Whenua recently discontinued a High Court bid challenging the sale of the land, however are not ruling out other options.

Resource consent granted for the project is also being opposed by business group Enterprise Miramar.

Cassels has previously stated he planned to push on with the development regardless of the outcome of legal challenges.

Sidwell said there was a “wider community campaign” getting under way regarding Shelly Bay, and the now-withdrawn High Court proceedings were “just one of [the group’s] ... arrows”.

“It’s a significant one, but it wasn’t the only one.”

The group was still exploring and forming what their other actions may be, including options via the Māori Land Court or Serious Fraud Office, Sidwell said.

The group would then decide what it would put its energy towards, Sidwell said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mau Whenua says it will explore other options, including further High Court action.

That also included possible further High Court action, she said. The group was also not ruling out attempting to deal “face to face” with Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust members.

“We are up against the Crown. The Crown is a beast,” Sidwell said. “A lot of people nationwide [are] watching what is happening there ... how people are responding or not.”

Sidwell said there was a “lot to be said for an apology”, but the group was not asking for or demanding one. “We’re tired.”

Surveying for the development has recently been taking place at the site, with occupiers holding a peaceful stance nearby.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster, who voted against the sale of the land, has also been asked for comment.