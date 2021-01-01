Wellington welcomes first newborn baby of 2021

Mikaera and Arama Rochel, welcomed their baby boy Mikaera Kohi Eruera Bracken Rochel at 4:22am on New Year's Day.

The Wellington region welcomed its first baby of 2021 in the early hours of January 1.

Mikaera “Mika” Kohi Eruera Bracken Rochel was born in Hutt Hospital at 4:22am, the third child of Mikaera and Arama Rochel.

It was a busy New Year's Day, with grandparents, aunties and uncles all stopping by to meet baby Mika and offer support.

”It’s lovely. We’re a very family-orientated family,” Mikaera said, speaking from Hutt Hospital after a long day.

Baby Mika was due on the 27 December. The family had half-expected an early birth, they weren’t predicting having to wait till 2021 to meet their son.

Mika will grow up with two older siblings; Jizelle, 13, and 11-month-old Te Atairangi Kaahi.

Mikaera said the kids were adjusting to the new baby, though Te Atairangi Kaahi was taking some time to get used to everything.

Baby boy Mikaera Kohi Eruera Bracken Rochel with his sibling Te Atairangi Kaahi Rochel (11 months), father Mikaera Rochel, mother Arama Rochel, and older sibling Jizelle Rochel.

“I think she wasn’t too happy about mummy and daddy holding another baby,” he said.

However, compared to elsewhere in the country, Mikaera was late to 2021.

In Taranaki, baby Felix Langlands was born at 12.12am at Hāwera Hospital, a strong contender for baby of the year.

In Auckland, a slew of babies started arriving less than an hour after 2021 dawned.

At 12.45am a baby girl burst onto the scene at Waitākere Hospital in West Auckland.

Three minutes later, across town at Middlemore Hospital, a baby boy was born, a Counties Manukau DHB spokeswoman said.

Just before sunrise a third baby arrived shortly after 5am, a boy, who was born at North Shore Hospital.