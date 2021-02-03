As Auckland prepares for car-free Queen St, Wellington's Golden Mile is stuck in neutral

After five years of consultation, there is still no timeline for when private vehicles will be removed from Wellington's Golden Mile,

Auckland Transport confirmed this week it would remove end-to-end traffic from Queen St by mid-2021. Why have changes to Wellington’s Golden Mile taken so much longer? Joel MacManus reports.

The 2.4 kilometre ‘’Golden Mile’’ from Lambton Quay to the end of Courtenay Place is not only the heart of Wellington’s nightlife and retail but is the central spine of the public transport network.

Almost 95 per cent of buses in Wellington’s centre city pass through the Golden Mile and, on average, other vehicles delay each trip by an average of 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

Discussions about removing cars from the Golden Mile in an attempt to speed up public transport and enliven the central city have been bandied around the council table since at least 2011.

The Golden Mile changes were meant to be part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s “early delivery” package, but there is still no timeline for action, nor a formalised plan of what the changes will look like.

The project has gone through repeated rounds of public consultation.

In 2016, LGWM asked 10,000 Wellingtonians for their views on transport in the capital. Central city congestion was identified as a key issue.

That was followed by another round of consultation in 2017, which included four scenarios for changes to parking on the Golden Mile.

Dominion-Post A proposal to remove private vehicles from the Golden Mile was a key part of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme.

Then a public opinion survey in 2018 asked 1334 people whether they supported or opposed a list of potential projects. Dedicated public-transport-only lanes on the Golden Mile were supported by 57 per cent of people, though the complete removal of cars was supported by just 33 per cent.

The final package of projects was released in 2019, with Golden Mile bus priority and walking and cycling improvements an “early priority”.

Dominion-Post Removing cars from the Golden Mile would speed up buses by an average of 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

Yet another round of consultation in 2020 asked people to choose between three possible scenarios for the Golden Mile, ranging from minor changes to the full removal of private vehicles.

The most popular by far was the “transform” option, which received four times more votes than any other scenario.

That involved removing all public traffic from the Golden Mile, create bus-only lanes along the entire stretch, and widen footpaths by as much as 75 per cent.

Despite the overwhelming consensus, LGWM has still not committed to any particular plan for changes to the street.

The-Dominion-Post Wellington's Golden Mile will become more pedestrian-friendly under the “transform” plan favoured by submitters.

At the time, Programme Director Andrew Body said: “The feedback received is being used to help assess the concepts and identify a preferred option.”

An LGWM spokesperson could not say when the public could expect to see cars removed from the Golden Mile, but said more information would be released later in February.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter said the process had been “excruciatingly slow”.

“There’s no way in the world I could say that’s good enough.”

He blamed “red tape and bureaucracy” for holding back progress, partly due to the three-party structure of LGWM, which requires buy-in from Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council, and Waka Kotahi.

He said the structure of Auckland Transport gave it the ability to make faster executive-level decisions.

During the 2020 election, National campaigned on establishing an independent Wellington Transport Agency.

Wellington City Councillor Jenny Condie said scepticism from Golden Mile retailers was another reason for the delay.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Nicola Cranfield is one of several business owners who are concerned proposed changes to Wellington's Golden Mile will be "disastrous" for retailers. (File photo)

In one submission, 45 businesses in the Courtenay Place precinct voiced their opposition to the plans.

A separate group of Lambton Quay retailers also raised concerns that closing side streets would make it difficult for delivery trucks to access their businesses.

“Queen St retailers have been struggling, while the Golden Mile has been doing quite well. When retailers are not doing well, they see the benefits of revitalisation, but in Wellington retailers are wary of disruption,” she said.

Isabella Cawthorn of Talk Wellington blamed the lack of temporary trials.

While Auckland has experimented with widened footpaths and cycleways using plastic spacers, LGWM has quietly dropped its plans for temporary trials, instead opting to deal with the entire change in one single stage business case.

“If we’re so scared, just try it out. If it’s a complete disaster we can put it back. Just whack it up and try it out,” she said.

An LGWM spokesperson said the decision to scrap temporary trials was because of Covid’s impacts on retail and hospitality in the central city. Trials would now be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving has been held up in recent months by an external review which would focus on several areas, including governance, people and culture, potential gaps, and whether the programme was achievable and could deliver on its objectives.