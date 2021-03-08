'Congestion is back' in Wellington, largely returning to pre-Covid-19 levels, AA says

Wellington came to a virtual standstill on the first day of the nationwide lockdown on March 26.

The Automobile Association says Let's Get Wellington Moving needs to move from “promises to a plan of action”, after its data showed congestion has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Before the nationwide lockdown began in late March, Wellington was on track to have the worst year since the AA began tracking congestion in 2018. And as people began returning to school and their places of work, the all too familiar struggle of the morning and evening traffic peaks had returned by September, AA data shows.

“Congestion is back,” said AA infrastructure senior advisor, Sarah Geard.

READ MORE:

* Wellington misses out 'yet again' on crucial infrastructure investment, says Chamber of Commerce

* Majority of Auckland motorists oppose cycle lanes, AA survey shows

* Paekākāriki Hill Rd closure to continue indefinitely during Friday evening peak



Supplied Traffic on State Highway 1 between the CBD and Plimmerton has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, the AA says.

“It's a similar story, particularly in Auckland ... the interesting thing in both Wellington and Auckland and other centres is that it hasn’t come back uniform,” Geard said.

“We’ve seen variances, different roads have come back stronger or a bit less as [compared] to the same time last year, which is really interesting”.

Geard attributed these variations to differing levels of flexible working, something that was thought to be behind a drop-off in Friday congestion.

“Our data suggests there may be an increased tendency for people to work from home on Fridays,” an AA statement released on Monday said.

“While morning peak travel times on Mondays to Thursdays in November 2020 were largely back to where they were in previous years, morning peak travel times on Fridays in November 2020 were lower than expected.”

Automobile Association A comparative graph of the typical morning travel times on SH1 between Plimmerton and Wellington.

Traffic on State Highway 1 from Plimmerton travelling to the central city was at its most congested between 7.15am and 7.45am, when travel times reached around 40 minutes.

In the evening, peak congestion was seen between 4.45pm and 5.15pm where journey times were around 25 minutes.

Automobile Association A comparative graph of the typical morning travel times on SH2 between Lower Hutt and Wellington.

During the morning peak on State Highway 2 from Lower Hutt to the CBD, the journey was the slowest between 7.45am and 8.15am, taking around 25 minutes, and in the evening between 4.45pm and 5.15pm for a 20-minute trip.

In November 2018, the evening trip would have taken around 23 minutes, while the morning would have taken 31 minutes.

With Wellington’s CBD served by only two highways – both coming from the north, Geard said the city was at the mercy of “severe pinchpoints” during the morning and evening peaks.

As a result, the AA was advocating for Let’s Get Wellington Moving to progress from promises to a plan of action, including clear timelines and funding.

This included prioritising second Terrace and Mt Victoria tunnels to ease the impact on motorists.

“We’d really like to see things get cracking there,” Geard said.

“It’s quite hard to say what the impact would be until we see a detailed business case has been developed.

“So we think that’s a really important first step to get an understanding of what these projects will achieve and when they can be delivered.”