Covid-19 level drop sees Wellington welcome back crowds to witness Black Caps' series victory over Australia

Black Cap Martin Guptill puts on a show for fans during game five of the International T20 series between the Black Caps and Australia at Sky Stadium on Sunday.

Fans have been able to dine out on two world-class cricket matches at Wellington’s Sky Stadium – and a hard-fought Twenty20 series victory for the Black Caps – just hours after the Government’s decision to drop Covid-19 alert levels came into force.

The emergence of a community cluster enveloping four families in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, impacted on sporting fixtures around the country, including Wednesday’s cricket double-header in Wellington involving the Black Caps and Australia, and the White Ferns and England.

The decision to put Auckland into alert level 3 and the rest of the country into level 2 on February 28 for at least seven days pushed this week’s three Black Caps matches behind closed doors – all relocated to the capital’s Sky Stadium.

But after recording seven days without a Covid-19 case in the community, crowds were welcomed back to Wellington for an afternoon of world-class cricket on Sunday for the men's tour series decider.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Fans were able to enjoy Sunday’s international T20 cricket double-header in person after a de-escalation in Covid-19 alert levels.

The spoils eventually went to the Black Caps who snaffled the Twenty20 series trophy from Australia’s grasp – the home side claiming three wins in the five-match series.

Having restricted Australia to 142-8, New Zealand cruised to victory with 27 balls to spare for a seven-wicket victory.

The privilege of being able to host major sporting events with crowds was not lost on New Zealand supporter Laurel Smith, 28, who bought a ticket to Sunday’s matches with a big group of “cricket mates”.

“We were literally just talking about how fantastic it is that New Zealand has dropped [alert levels] and we’re really the only ones who can have big gatherings. We’re feeling really good about it.

Ross Giblin/stuff From left, Laurel Smith, Rory McKenzie, Sahir Hussain and Byron Terris were ready for a bumper afternoon of international cricket.

“It should be a great day out, especially the women’s match afterwards, a double-header,” the Mt Victoria resident said as she arrived ahead of the noon start.

“Got to support women’s sport. We’ll be staying on, absolutely.”

Unfortunately, in the later match, the White Ferns women were unable to match the heroics of the Black Caps, losing to England by 32 runs to complete a disappointing 3-0 series defeat.

Ross Giblin/Stuff From left, Brody Thomas, 10, left McKenna Thomas, 8, Indira Lafaele, 8, and Maddox Lafaele, 10, made no secret of which team they were supporting.

Among the first to push through the turnstiles was 46-year-old Palmerston North resident Craig Hoare.

Sporting two green and gold flags, the Australian-born superfan was throwing his support behind the tourists, despite his distinctive Kiwi twang.

“I know it’s going to be a different game because it’s going to have a crowd atmosphere ... and it’s going to be close. Very close,” Hoare said.

“It’s great to have it in Wellington ... there’s no better place to have it than in Wellington.”

Not wanting to be eclipsed by Hoare’s flags, 62-year-old Has Jeram, of Island Bay, quickly unfurled his New Zealand flag, feeling elated he could attend Sunday’s series decider after Wednesday’s fan cancellation.

Ross Giblin/Stuff New Zealand supporter Has Jeram and Aussie supporter Craig Hoare were on opposite sides of the sporting divide on Sunday.

He described the rivalry between New Zealand and Australia as being like “neighbourhood brothers” and wasn’t deterred by blustery conditions at the stadium.

“It’s good for the New Zealand bowlers anyway,” Jeram said.

Unlike the previous matches in the series, the men’s match was played before the women’s, allowing the Australians to board a charter flight back home on Sunday evening.

The Qantas service will be the first international flight to leave Wellington since August.

“After a long time with no international flights, it’s great to reopen the international terminal and experience a little slice of normal, even if [it’s] just for a day,” Wellington Airport aeronautical operations general manager Ayolt Wiertsema said.

Prior to Covid-19, the airport operated more than 70 international return flights a week.

While fans were ecstatic to be back in the stadium for Sunday’s matches, the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions would have come as a relief for New Zealand Cricket, which estimated it lost $1.4 million in gate takings from the crowd-less fixtures on Wednesday and Friday.

Friday’s matches were initially scheduled to be played at Auckland’s Eden Park, and Sunday’s matches were due to take place at Tauranga’s Bay Oval, but were relocated to Wellington due to logistical reasons.