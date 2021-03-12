Black Lives Matter debate sparks rethink of Wellington Monument

The Wellington Centennial memorial on Mt Victoria features the busts of one of the city’s founders, Edward G. Wakefield, and Arthur Wellesley, the first Duke of Wellington.

A prominent Wellington monument may be denied heritage protection after being highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The monument was one of several in New Zealand to come under scrutiny last year after the removal of confederate and colonialist statues overseas. In the capital, activists blindfolded the Centennial Memorial’s statues and tied red scarves to the Queen Victoria Monument and William Wakefield memorial.

A Wellington City Council spokesperson confirmed the Mt Victoria monument had been repeatedly vandalised over the past few months with spray-painted references to colonial grievance and child abduction.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Black Lives Matter protesters march down Lambton Quay in November 2020.

Information supplied by the council, after an official information request, showed the memorial was one of at least two sites removed from the council’s draft District Plan Heritage list in November 2020.

The other site was the Karitane Maternity Hospital, which was demolished by owners Prime Property soon after the draft list was drawn up.

A spokesperson said the council had pledged more research and assessment of the merits of the centennial memorial after issues were raised about the presence of colonial monuments and statues.

An activist involved in the 2020 protest over the memorial and other monuments said the group supported the move.

Image: Alexander Turnbull Library / Ref# PAColl-7796-28 The Centennial Memorial under construction in 1939.

“A cultured city that retains historical statues and street names that glorify colonial power and violence is racist,” they said.

“There is an active community discussion about what these sites represent and whether the public supports them. It should be a part of a greater conversation about how we acknowledge our past.”

Wakefield was described as ‘the moving spirit’ behind the New Zealand Company and the establishment of European settlement in Wellington.

His theories of systematic colonisation saw the company come into conflict with Māori, and its actions were criticised by the Colonial office and New Zealand Governors for “trickery” and selling land without legal title.

Wakefield was also convicted to three years in jail after his attempt to abduct and forcibly marry 15-year-old heiress Ellen Turner before he came to New Zealand.

The Centennial Memorial was constructed in 1939.