'Embarrassing': How Wellington became a capital city without an airport bus

Nina White catches a public bus in Miramar as there is no longer the Airport Flyer bus service to the city.

City leaders are hitting out at Wellington's lack of an airport bus service, labelling it embarrassing, stupid and a cost to the capital.

The Airport Flyer was suspended in April 2020 and is unlikely to return until July 2022 at the earliest. That puts the capital behind both Auckland and Christchurch in not providing public transport between the airport and city centre.

National MP Nicola Willis​ has slammed that as “embarrassing”.

“How can we be a first-world city and not have a regular service to the airport?” she said.

“Wellington seems to be going backwards on transport. We were promised big things, but we can’t even get an airport bus off the ground.

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul​ agreed, and said she had heard constant complaints from residents fed up at the lack of an airport bus.

Getty Images Wellington-based List MP Nicola Willis said it was “embarrassing” that Wellington didn't have an airport bus.

“You go to any major city in the world and most, if not all, of them, have really good public transport from the airport. It’s just another way that we are lagging behind,” she said.

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said the lack of a bus was a hurdle for travellers that was making things harder for the tourism sector.

“It’s absolutely not the kind of thing you want, especially after a tiring journey to get here from overseas. The last thing we want is to put any kind of hurdles in the way,” he said.

Without the bus, most travellers rely on taxis and rideshare services, which often cost around $25 from the airport to the city centre. Shuttles are also available, but prices can depend on how many other people are riding.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The Airport Flyer to Wellington Airport will not return until July 2022 at the earliest.

Locals often resort to lugging their suitcases 500 metres to catch the number 2 bus, which then takes passengers on a journey through Miramar, Kilbirnie and Hataitai.

Nina White lives in Christchurch but comes to Wellington regularly to visit her partner.

She was waiting for a number 2 bus into the city after carrying her bag over to the public bus stop on Thursday.

A bus directly between the airport and town would be helpful in theory, she said, but even when the Airport Flyer was running she didn't use it as her trip cost about $10 more than the regular bus service, which only involved a short walk.

NZ Bus suspended the Flyer service, which had run since 1999, during the first Covid-19 lockdown and later announced it would not extend its contract.

The airport sought permission from Greater Wellington Regional Council to find a new operator, and signed Tranzit to take over the service in November, with buses meant to start running by June 2021.

But then in February, the regional council changed its mind, withdrew its permission to tender out the service, and announced its own proposal to take over the Flyer.

Monique Ford/Stuff Taxis and rideshare services have become the only practical option for many travellers at Wellington Airport.

The deal means the Metlink service isn't scheduled to start until July 2022, more than a year after the Tranzit service would have begun.

The process is taking longer because regional council policy requires that all new buses to be electric, meaning operators will be given additional time to acquire them.

