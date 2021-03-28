Woman's fractures after being knocked off moped compounded by police misinformation

Rachel Harrison was knocked off her moped when a car turned illegally, hitting her and breaking both her forearms.

A Wellington woman is frustrated after police provided her with incorrect information about a person who knocked her off her moped, leaving her with two broken forearms.

Rachel Harrison​ was hit by learner driver who took an illegal turn at the intersection of Hanson St and John St in Newtown, in November last year. The accident landed her in hospital with two broken arms. Months later, she is still undergoing physical therapy.

But she feels like salt has been rubbed into her wounds: Police told her the woman who hit her was 19 years old and encouraged Harrison to attend alterative solutions meeting, rather than pursue justice through the courts, because of the driver’s young age.

But at the meeting, Harrison discovered the woman was actually 26, just one year younger than herself.

Recalling the incident, Harrison said the car came out of nowhere as she came to the middle of the intersection.

“I had no time to stop, I hit the car, went over the bonnet, which I don’t remember.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Rachel Harrison was knocked of her moped when a car turned illegally at the intersection of Hanson St and John St.

Her recovery is ongoing, with intensive hand therapy still required, and she gets frequent headaches.

But physical recovery is only part of her troubles.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The accident left her with two broken forearms, and has an ongoing impact. Harrison says she is more forgetful, and gets headaches and migraines.

Police investigating the crash told Harrison she had two options: to go to court, or to go to an alternative solutions meeting. “I agreed that since she was so young, I’d go with the alternative solution.”

But at the meeting in February, Harrison discovered the woman’s real age.

The woman was ordered to pay $2000, in instalments of $20 a week , barely covering the cost of the written-off bike. She has since fallen behind on the payments.

Supplied Harrison spent days in the hospital after the accident, with one arm broken badly enough it needed surgery.

Now Harrison wants to go to court, but has been told she can no longer pursue that option because the woman has started making payments.

“I feel so cheated, I feel I’ve been so nice and so lenient for something that was so serious,” Harrison said. “If I had been given the correct information I would have done the complete opposite, I would have sent her to court, because she’s old enough to know better.”

Supplied The plate, which was used to mend Harrison’s broken arm, will eventually need to come out, meaning more surgery.

A police spokesperson apologised for any misunderstanding or confusion. She did not provide any explanation for telling Harrison the wrong age of the person who hit her.

Police used their discretion when selecting the most appropriate course of action, which could include referring them to Te Pae Oranga Iwi Community Panels (the alternative solutions meeting).

“Things taken into consideration may be the level of offending, a persons age, dependants, impact of a conviction, and the ability to pay reparation,” the spokesperson said. “Police were present at this meeting which saw positive results for all parties involved. Police is working with the participant to support them and ensure commitments around the reparation payments are met.”