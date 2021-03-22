'It could’ve turned out fatal'. Car 'written off', motorists shaken as objects thrown from Porirua overbridge

This road sign was dropped into traffic from a Porirua overbridge on Sunday, March 21.

Police are investigating two incidents of objects being thrown on to passing traffic from a Wellington overbridge over the weekend.

One vehicle was “written off” and a driver in another car was left with glass in her mouth after her windscreen was damaged.

A police spokesperson confirmed that two cars were damaged when a road sign and a bottle were thrown from what Stuff understands was the Mungavin overbridge above State Highway near Porirua.

In 2005 Chris Currie, 20, was killed when his car was hit by an 8kg lump of concrete thrown from an overbridge in Otahuhu. Ngatai Reweti, who was 14 at the time, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to four years in jail.

In the Sunday incident, the passenger in the car said she locked eyes with a youth seconds before he dropped a road sign into traffic from the overbridge.

“I happened to look up and saw a kid dangling a road sign over the handrail. I said to my fiancé, ‘he’s going to drop it’. I looked him in the eyes, and he let it go and laughed,” said the woman, who declined to be named.

The warning was enough for the driver to momentarily brake, and the sign fell into their path, crashing into the front of the car and becoming wedged underneath.

She said the car was “written off” and towed from the scene, but the couple were thankful their quick reaction was enough to prevent a tragedy.

“He lined it up. It was no joke, he could’ve killed us. If we hadn’t braked it would’ve gone into our windshield,’ she said.

Supplied A bottle thrown from above left the driver of this car with glass in her mouth.

On Friday evening another motorist had her windscreen destroyed by what police said was a bottle thrown from the same overbridge.

The driver reported screaming in shock at the sudden impact and finding glass in her mouth when she came to a stop.

“There was a massive smash and the windscreen was in pieces; I was covered in glass when I got home,” she said, also declining to be named.

“These people have no idea of the impact and consequences of what they’re doing. It could’ve turned out fatal.”