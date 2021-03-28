Thousands of people flood Wellington's city centre for return of CubaDupa

It was a triumphant return for CubaDupa, after two years of being unable to take over Cuba St.

Walking down Cuba St during New Zealand’s largest street festival, it’s difficult to imagine that just one year ago, the city was in lockdown. Or to imagine that few people in the world can party in big crowds.

But it happened in Wellington this weekend. Tens of thousands of people packed out CubaDupa for its triumphant return to the street, one year after Covid-19 forced its cancellation and two years after the Christchurch Mosque attack forced it indoors.

An estimated 120,000 attended on Saturday alone, easily surpassing the 100,000-strong crowd that visits the festival across two days in a normal year.

When asked how it felt to be back, festival director Gerry Paul responded: “You’ll make me all emotional.”

“Our mihi whakatau yesterday, our welcoming, having people onsite, and actually realising it was the first time in three years since we last took over the street, it was just huge.”

Walking down the street, people were smiling ear to ear, he said. “There was just such a lovely feeling and vibe amongst the community. I think everyone knows how lucky we are.”

Oliver Crawford/Supplied Thousands of people flooded Wellington's City Centre for the return of CubaDupa after two challenging years for the street festival.

He guessed this year’s CubaDupa was the largest street festival in the world. “I can’t imagine there is anything gathering with over 120,000 people in one place anywhere else in the world.”

The only hint of the Covid-19 pandemic was the “sani-squad” roaming the street, giving out hand sanitiser and encouraging people to use their QR codes to scan in. Paul also heard Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield had paid a visit.

The weekend crammed in more than 19 hours of entertainment, including more than 500 performances, 20 parades and more than 1750 artists.

“Troy Kingi last night just blew me away. His band, his performance, it was just packed, shoulder to shoulder, everyone was signing and smiling,” Paul said.

Oliver Crawford/Supplied Troy Kingi with festival director Gerry Paul.

But his ultimate highlight was seeing the community come together.

“Cuba St, there is nowhere else like it in the world, and it attracts these creatives,” Paul said. “Thanks to Wellington, sometimes we get a hard time in the press but no one else in the world can do a festival like this, it is so unique and extraordinary, and we should all be proud of that.”

The main stage hosted performers including Jess B, Hans Pucket and Richter City Rebels, with the stage artwork designed by Miriama Grace-Smith, Xoe Hall and Gina Kiel.

CubaDupa was not the only opportunity for Wellington’s creative and diverse community to get out and celebrate over the weekend.

The rainbow community wrapped up two weeks of the Wellington's Pride Festival Tū Whakahīhī e Te Whanganui-ā-Tara with a Pride Hīkoi to the Michael Fowler Centre, the venue for Out in the City.

Merrin Macleod/Stuff Queen Olivia Lucretia-Bourgeois Connie St Redfern III at "Out in the City," the Wellington Pride parade, on Saturday.

At Waitangi Park, the country’s best skateboarders gathered for Bowlzilla, in order to crown the National Park Skating Champion.

And Massey University opened its new marae, Te Whaioranga o Te Whaiao, in a dawn ceremony on Saturday.