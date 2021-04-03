Wellington mayor wants investigation into councillor's 'inappropriate' meeting with transport minister

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster wants an investigation into an “ill-conceived and inappropriate” private meeting involving city councillor Fleur Fitzsimons and Transport Minister Michael Wood. (File photo)

Labour-affiliated Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons met with Transport Minister Michael Wood a day before he wrote a letter to the council about a scathing external review of the $6.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, which found the 20-year project was at risk of failing and needed to be paused.

But Mayor Andy Foster and other councillors were not aware that Fitzsimons, who does not have any transport-related responsibilities in the local authority, was meeting the minister, and several are raising concerns about political interference and “private agendas”.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter – who is also a Labour Party member and sits on the governance reference group of Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) – also attended the meeting in Wood’s office on February 11.

Wood sent a letter to the LGWM board on February 12 calling the lack of progress “unacceptable” but urging city and regional leaders to ignore the review’s recommendation to pause the programme, and instead to push on with it.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says she makes no apologies for attending the meeting, and denies she had any involvement in Wood’s stern please-explain letter to the leaders of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme. (File photo)

Foster, who is frequently at odds with Fitzsimons on the council, now wants an investigation into the private meeting.

This is the latest issue to show the fissures in the council. An independent review of the dysfunctional city council is currently under way and there has been a lack of progress on pressing issues, including investment in the capital’s creaking infrastructure.

Fitzsimons declined to be interviewed but said in an email that any suggestion the letter arose from the meeting was “just false”.

“I make no apology for taking every opportunity to engage with the central government on matters important to Wellington residents, and I fully expect my colleagues to do the same,” she wrote. “I’m aware many of them do.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood’s letter instructed Let’s Get Wellington Moving leaders to ignore a recommendation to pause the programme. (File photo)

The review of LGWM was started last year, and was described as normal for a programme of this size. It was set to be released on February 12.

On February 9, Ponter sent a text message to Wood asking for a meeting with him and Fitzsimons to “make sure we are on the same page re​ light rail for Wellington”, according to communications records released under official information requests. Their assistants scheduled a meeting for February 15, three days after the release.

But they hastily rearranged it for February 11, the day before the release.

Foster, who holds the council’s transport portfolio and is also part of the programme’s governance reference group, was not invited. Fitzsimons does not hold a transport or associate transport portfolio at the council and is not involved in the LGWM programme.

The documents show that, shortly after the meeting, Fitzsimons and Wood’s press secretary, Tom James, exchanged texts discussing the proposed contents of the letter to the LGWM board, and agreed the “strongly worded” response should be released at the same time as the review was made public.

James told Fitzsimons that it would be “setting out pretty much what you talked about at the meeting”.

In an earlier response to Official Information Act requests, Fitzsimons said: “The minister outlined that he would be writing a firm letter to LGWM soon to outline his expectation that matters be resolved.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter says the meeting did not involve discussion of Wood’s letter, but Fitzsimons says the letter was discussed. (File photo)

Ponter said initially “there was no discussion of a letter, and I was not aware that a letter was being crafted”. He later said he suspected “some correspondence would be forthcoming” following the meeting, but did not know what that would involve.

Foster said the meeting appeared to be “ill-conceived and inappropriate”, and he would be investigating it in the interests of transparency.

“The minister’s letter was delivered a very short time after the meeting, which leads to speculation about the purpose and the nature of the conversations,” Foster said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The $6.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport programme involves major projects, including an extra Mt Victoria tunnel. (File photo)

Fitzsimons, who is the women’s vice-president of the Labour Party’s New Zealand Council, had no authority to discuss the future of the programme with a government minister, Foster said.

“I get that people who share political party affiliations will often try and work together, but I don’t think that was appropriate in this situation,” he said.

Wood initially claimed he spoke to Foster shortly after the February 11 meeting to advise him of the plans. But when it was pointed out that the documents appeared to contradict this, he said he spoke with Foster the next morning, the same day the review and letter were released.

Wood denied that Fitzsimons or Ponter had any influence on the letter.

“I’m not interested in getting involved with Wellington local government politics. My focus is getting LGWM back on track,” he said.

