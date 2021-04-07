Man charged after vehicle spiked on Wellington motorway off ramp

Police laid spikes for the vehicle on the Mungavin Ave off ramp in Porirua.

A 22-year-old man will face charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, after police spiked the car on the motorway off-ramp in Porirua.

Police were called to reports of a stolen vehicle near Batchelor St, Newlands at 5.54pm on Tuesday.

The vehicle failed to stop in road works after being located by police heading north on State Highway 1.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, but it was intercepted by spikes laid on the off ramp near Porirua.

The car was bought to a stop at the corner of Champion Street and York Place in Porirua and the driver and his one passenger fled the scene on foot.

Police dispatched a dog unit to track the offenders and the driver was subsequently arrested.

