Wellington City Council to explore plan for car-free CBD by 2025

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul will bring a motion to council on Thursday to investigate banning cars from the CBD.

Wellington City Council will explore a plan to ban cars from the inner city by 2025.

A Notice of Motion launched by councillor Tamatha Paul is understood to have gained the support of a majority of councillors and will pass at a council meeting on Thursday.

The motion commits the council to pursue a fossil fuel-free centre city and asks for council officers to write a report investigating how the policy could be applied.

“For me, it’s about showing the inner city can be a place for people, it doesn't have to be all created for cars and vehicles,” Paul said.

Dominion-Post A pedestrian-focused Golden Mile is a major project in the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme.

While details would be ironed out by council officers, Paul said she hoped for a ban on all private vehicles in key inner-city streets, with only electric delivery vehicles and buses allowed.

“I’m envisioning the centre city, not just the Golden Mile, but Cuba St, Vivian St, Dixon St, all the main streets,” she said.

A proposal to remove private vehicle access to the Golden Mile has been considered for several years as part of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, with implementation currently scheduled for 2022.

Wellington City Council is one of three partners in LGWM but maintains the authority to change the road layout at any point.

If the council grew frustrated at the lack of action from LGWM, it could choose to go ahead and make the Golden Mile changes itself.

“This is something that needs to be done ASAP. It has been tied into Let’s Get Wellington Moving, but it needs to be done quicker,” Paul said.

“I’m sure for business owners it might seem scary, but evidence shows pedestrians and cyclists spend more time and money in retail. It’s not until we give something a try, that you see the benefit.”

The proposal to restrict traffic on the Golden Mile has been a controversial process, with strong backlash from business owners who were concerned about delivery vehicle access and loss of customers.