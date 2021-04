Hundreds of customers have been affected by a power cut in Wellington’s northern suburbs. (File photo).

More than 800 people are without power in Wellington’s northern suburbs of Khandallah and Broadmeadows.

Wellington Electricity initially reported 1397 customers were without power, since the outage began just before 8pm.

Power has been partially restored to some households, with 870 customers still affected by the outage.

The cause is yet to be determined.

Power is not expected to be fully restored until at least 11pm.