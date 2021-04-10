Councillors to decide Let's Get Wellington Moving's priorities, two years after programme was launched

Wellington City Council Councillor Sean Rush has criticised an upcoming Let’s Get Wellington Moving meeting as a “talk-fest”.

Almost two years after Let’s Get Wellington Moving launched, councillors from both the city and regional council will meet on Monday to decide the programme’s priorities.

The meeting could have major implications for how key projects including the Mount Victoria tunnel and Mass Rapid Transit could be implemented but has been criticised by some councillors as a meaningless talk-fest.

The meeting comes two months to the day after a review found the programme was “at risk of failing to deliver”, and needed to be paused so major problems including under-resourcing, staff shortages, and a lack of leadership could be addressed.

The 15 Wellington City Councillors and 13 regional councillors, along with staff from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, will be asked to rank five different objectives for the programme in order of importance.

READ MORE:

* More than 1200 Wellington bus services cancelled during March

* Wellington City Council to explore plan for car-free CBD by 2025

* Analysis: Party politics stir controversy in the mini-parliament of Wellington City Council



The overall aim of Let’s Get Wellington Moving is to move more people with fewer vehicles.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said the meeting would help decide the future direction of the programme.

It was important to give the LGWM team a reasonable indication as to which outcomes were considered the most significant when it came to weighing up alternative investment packages, he said.

Regional council chair Daran Ponter expected climate change to be a major focus of the meeting, given both councils had declared climate emergencies since the project was first launched.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter said the changes in priorities would not mean significant changes to the programme. (File photo)

The results are unlikely to change what projects are funded as part of the programme, but could influence the options put forward in the business cases for the projects, he said.

“It’s a necessary part of the journey. The technocrats are checking in with the political masters about the direction of the programme,” he said.

But other councillors attending the meeting were more sceptical.

“It will be a talk-fest. I’m not very hopeful much will comes from it ... It sounds like Wellington policy wonk speak for kicking the can down the road,” Wellington City Councillor Sean Rush said.

Fellow city councillor Rebecca Matthews said there was “some disquiet” within the council about the meeting.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington City Council Councillor Rebecca Matthews says there is “some disquiet” within the council about the meeting.

“We feel like the objectives are set. I don't understand why, in a closed forum, we need to be revisiting them,” she said.

“We’re very clear about the focus of Let’s Get Wellington Moving; it’s to move more people with fewer vehicles. If every council puts its stamp on it, we would never get anything done, because it would change every three years.”

Transport Minister Michael Wood said he was aware of the meeting, but directed further questions to the LGWM team.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving: The top objectives

Councillors will be asked to rank these five objectives in order of priority:

Enhancing the liveability of the central city

Providing more efficient and reliable access for users

Reducing reliance on private vehicle travel

Improving safety for all users