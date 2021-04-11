Wellington City Council failing on cyclist safety, audit finds

Wellington City Council was criticised by Waka Kotahi for not taking steps to make cycling safer on Thorndon Quay.

Wellington City Council has been scolded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for a poor track record of cyclist and pedestrian safety, in a report obtained by Stuff.

The council was given a grade of “significant improvement needed” on road safety in the Waka Kotahi 2020 Investment Audit.

Cyclists and pedestrian injures and deaths in crashes in Wellington were over-represented based on the number of active users and the council had not taken sufficient action to fix the problem, the audit found.

The council built just 16 kilometres of cycle lanes in the past 10 years, while the number of regular cyclists had doubled since 2018.

“That’s really pathetic, we need to be doing a lot better than that,” said councillor Tamatha Paul who holds the climate change portfolio.

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said the lack of bike lanes was putting people in danger.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter said Wellington City Council's efforts on bike lanes were not good enough.

“It’s not good enough, especially when the council has voted to acknowledge a climate emergency,” she said. “The council and public have to realise they have a responsibility ... even if you don’t ride a bike, the people who do deserve to be safe.”

The council was particularly criticised for a lack of action on safety improvements for cyclists on Thorndon Quay.

The council was told to change the parking on Thorndon Quay from angled to parallel to make room for safer cycling by Waka Kotahi during the last audit in 2015. Five years later, Waka Kotahi “found little evidence of improvement”.

“It is vital that council prioritises first on safety and second on convenience in this situation” the report urged.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington Deputy Mayor Sarah Free said she hoped the long-awaited Thorndon Quay changes would go ahead this year.

Improvements for cycling and buses on Thorndon Quay are currently wrapped into the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme of works, but auditors wanted the changes fast-tracked.

“This work programme is in its infancy with physical work many years away. This is too long; council needs to act now to implement an interim safety measure for cyclists,” the report said.

A petition to change the angle of the street parking will be brought to Wellington City Council on Wednesday.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free said she was optimistic about the change going ahead, despite recent history.

“I accept there has been a failure to make progress, but I think now there is a stronger resolve on the council .... I couldn’t live with myself, quite honestly, if I didn’t do anything about it,” she said.

The Thorndon Quay changes were put to the public in 2001 and again in 2017, but were shot down in council committee both times following severe opposition from retailers.