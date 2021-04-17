From bin to box plant: the journey of a recycled newspaper

Follow a Dominion Post newspaper as it travels through the Oji recycling plant in Seaview, Wellington, and then on to the paper mill in Auckland.

Every weekday, around 31,000 copies of the Dominion Post are torn from their packaging, their words consumed by hungry eyes over coffee, or propped up on a knee on the train to work. On Saturdays, that number climbs to 38,000. Environmentally-conscious readers will put it in a recycling bin when they’re done with the crossword. But what happens after that? Kate Green follows a copy of the Dominion Post from the bin to a new life.

The first thing that hits you is the noise; the churning, grinding, and scraping of metal against metal, the beeping of a reversing truck, and the crunching of plastic, paper and tin being flung around, squashed, and sorted.

More than 120 tonnes of rubbish arrive at the Oji Fibre Solutions plant in Seaview each day, from residential curb-side collection all over the Wellington region.

There are hundreds of newspapers in the mix, with more than 16 tonnes made up of paper and cardboard, and among them.

Group manager Philip Millichamp says their paper recycling offshoot Fullcircle collects about half of New Zealand’s waste paper, more than 260,000 tonnes each year.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A copy of the Dominion Post is emptied from the recycling truck onto the factory floor, ready for sorting.

About a third of NZ’s paper recycling ends up at one of Oji’s paper mills, in Kinleith in Tokoroa, or Penrose in Auckland, with both sites processing more than 90,000 tonnes each per year.

A copy of The Dominion Post, thrown into a recycling bin in Wellington city, makes the short journey from curb to factory in a rumbling truck, one of 45 to arrive at Seaview each day.

Tyke Recycling and Contracting general manager Brendan Walker, who is contracted to Oji to run the Seaview plant, says about thirty per cent of recycling came in council bags, the rest loose from wheelie bins.

You can always pick out the new truck drivers, Walker said. They park in the way.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Rubbish is scooped up by a front loader, far right, and fed onto a conveyor belt a little at a time.

Recycling is emptied onto the factory floor, scooped up by a front loader, and fed onto a conveyor belt, a little at a time to prevent overloading the people sorting it by hand along the conveyor belt.

As a copy of the Dominion Post rolls along on the first of many conveyor belts, up ahead workers are sorting it by hand.

There are usually 32 staff on the factory floor, working in different shifts between 5am and 7pm, Walker says. Staff switch positions during the day, to ensure nobody is stuck on the same task too long.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Everything is sorted by hand, so think twice before you put things in your recycling that aren’t meant to be there.

Some items are thrown down chutes to go elsewhere in the factory. Some of it is clearly not recyclable – old food, half-full cans, even dirty nappies.

“People put gross stuff in their recycling,” Walker says. “And real people have to deal with it.”

The newspaper rolls by, and drops off the end onto a “star screen”, a tilted rack of spinning cogs, 16 per shaft across 24 shafts, flick paper into the air, and over the top.

The newspaper is light and large enough to be flicked upwards by the tumbling motion. Anything heavy or three-dimensional, like cans or small pieces of card, falls below.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A tilted rack of rotating metal cogs, known as stars, flicks large pieces of paper up and over onto the next set of rotating stars, sorting the scraps from the usable paper.

On the next rack, the whirling stars are smaller and denser, 32 on each of the 24 shafts to catch smaller pieces. Anything too small, like paper tags or business cards, fall below to go to the landfill.

Our newspaper continues along a conveyor to a bailing machine, which Walker says compresses around 100 tonnes of paper and card a day. The bales will be loaded by forklift onto a truck, and then travel to Auckland.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Each bale weights around 1.1 tonnes, and around 100 tonnes are processed a day.

At the Penrose paper mill, the waste goes through a washer with warm water, which turns it into pulp and separates foreign objects, like cellotape or staples, which are sent to the landfill.

From there, the recycled paper is transferred to a box plant to make more cardboard products like cup holders, and boxes. Solid cardboard boxes can be remade from the same materials 7 times.

Millichamp says from bale to box to customer, the whole process takes about three weeks.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The bales will travel to Auckland to be broken down into pulp, and then remade into cardboard.

What can I recycle?