A stroll through the Anzac Memorial Walk helps history student with paper

History student Matthew Smith says the Anzac Memorial Walk at the Bolton St Cemetery served as inspiration for his university project.

Matthew Smith studies the grave of Lt Roy Messenger, who was killed at Gallipoli in 1915.

“Some of them lived such short lives,” the 19-year-old history student will say later. “I can’t imagine being in such a situation, miles away from home. That makes it very real, more relatable in a way.”

READ MORE:

* Manawatū sailor visits relative's war grave while on duty in Gallipoli

* War hero Willie Apiata mixes with Wellingtonians during Anzac Day commemorations

* Anzac Day 2017: Services across the Wellington region and Hawke's Bay



There are 17 white crosses throughout the Bolton St Cemetery, each one marking the grave of a serviceman who fought and died in World War I. The crosses together create the Anzac Memorial Walk.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The headstone of Lieutenant Holloway Elliott Winder who was killed in Gallipoli on August 8, 1915.

Smith is in the final year of a degree at Victoria University, and visited the cemetery as research. His paper focussed on gravestones more generally, but Smith had decided to hone in on how servicemen and women were remembered at their burial sites.

“It will definitely show how we do remember the fallen: their deeds, and so on. New Zealand isn’t unique in that, societies everywhere do the same.”

On Sunday, thousands of Wellingtonians turned out for memorials at Wellington’s Pukeahu National War Memorial. “It’s important that New Zealand remembers those who gave so much,” Smith said.

He thought the experience of walking through the cemetery would add depth to his project.

A leaflet with a map of the burial sites along the walk can be downloaded from the Bolton St Cemetery website.