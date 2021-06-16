Firefighters bring house fire in Wellington under control

Firefighters at the aftermath of a large house fire on Austin St, Mount Victoria on Wednesday night.

A fire in a two-storey house in the Wellington suburb of Mount Victoria is under control.

The Austin St house was empty at the time it caught fire on Wednesday night.

A neighbour told Stuff that the owners were not there at the moment and the property was unoccupied.

Seven fire engines were used to control the blaze, Fire and Emergency New Zealand central communications shift manager Belinda Beets said.

@jLunia/TWITTER/supplied The fire was well-involved once emergency services arrived.

Three special operational support units also attended.

The house was severely damaged due to the blaze and some immediate neighbours were briefly evacuated.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Family help an elderly neighbour from her home.

Police attended the blaze in a support capacity, and Wellington Free Ambulance were also on standby while the blaze unfolded.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The house was severely damaged in the blaze.

The fire did not spread to any neighbouring properties.

Emergency services were first alerted to the fire about 9.20pm Wednesday.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff About 10 units were sent to the scene.

The blaze comes three days after a significant fire destroyed two properties in the Wellington suburb of Newtown.

On Sunday night, firefighters worked to extinguish the Hanson St blaze, which started in a derelict property but spread to several others.

The derelict house was due to be inspected by a council public health officer the day after it burned to the ground.