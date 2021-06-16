Firefighters bring house fire in Wellington under control
A fire in a two-storey house in the Wellington suburb of Mount Victoria is under control.
The Austin St house was empty at the time it caught fire on Wednesday night.
A neighbour told Stuff that the owners were not there at the moment and the property was unoccupied.
Seven fire engines were used to control the blaze, Fire and Emergency New Zealand central communications shift manager Belinda Beets said.
Three special operational support units also attended.
The house was severely damaged due to the blaze and some immediate neighbours were briefly evacuated.
Police attended the blaze in a support capacity, and Wellington Free Ambulance were also on standby while the blaze unfolded.
The fire did not spread to any neighbouring properties.
Emergency services were first alerted to the fire about 9.20pm Wednesday.
The blaze comes three days after a significant fire destroyed two properties in the Wellington suburb of Newtown.
On Sunday night, firefighters worked to extinguish the Hanson St blaze, which started in a derelict property but spread to several others.
The derelict house was due to be inspected by a council public health officer the day after it burned to the ground.