Firefighters bring house fire in Wellington under control

23:17, Jun 16 2021
Firefighters at the aftermath of a large house fire on Austin St, Mount Victoria on Wednesday night.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff
KEVIN STENT/Stuff
Firefighters at the aftermath of a large house fire on Austin St, Mount Victoria on Wednesday night.

A fire in a two-storey house in the Wellington suburb of Mount Victoria is under control.

The Austin St house was empty at the time it caught fire on Wednesday night.

A neighbour told Stuff that the owners were not there at the moment and the property was unoccupied.

Seven fire engines were used to control the blaze, Fire and Emergency New Zealand central communications shift manager Belinda Beets said.

The fire was well-involved once emergency services arrived.

@jLunia/TWITTER/supplied
@jLunia/TWITTER/supplied
The fire was well-involved once emergency services arrived.

Three special operational support units also attended.

The house was severely damaged due to the blaze and some immediate neighbours were briefly evacuated.

Family help an elderly neighbour from her home.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff
KEVIN STENT/Stuff
Family help an elderly neighbour from her home.

Police attended the blaze in a support capacity, and Wellington Free Ambulance were also on standby while the blaze unfolded.

The house was severely damaged in the blaze.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff
KEVIN STENT/Stuff
The house was severely damaged in the blaze.

The fire did not spread to any neighbouring properties.

Emergency services were first alerted to the fire about 9.20pm Wednesday.

About 10 units were sent to the scene.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff
KEVIN STENT/Stuff
About 10 units were sent to the scene.

The blaze comes three days after a significant fire destroyed two properties in the Wellington suburb of Newtown.

On Sunday night, firefighters worked to extinguish the Hanson St blaze, which started in a derelict property but spread to several others.

The derelict house was due to be inspected by a council public health officer the day after it burned to the ground.

Several trucks responded to the Austin St fire.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff
KEVIN STENT/Stuff
Several trucks responded to the Austin St fire.