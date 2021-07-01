Multiple arrests after large brawl in central Wellington

Multiple people were arrested after a fight on Wellington’s Manners St on Wednesday night.

Multiple people have been arrested after a large brawl broke out in central Wellington’s Te Aro park on Wednesday night.

Videos circulated on social media showed around 12 people involved in a fight.

Six police cars were on site on Manners St as of 8:30pm, and at least five people appeared to have been detained.

A police spokeswoman said “five to six people” involved in the incident were arrested.

READ MORE:

* ‘Every hour of every day’: The central Wellington park that's a magnet for violence and sexual assault ​​​​​

* Gang uses footage of alleged crime in online promotional video

* Gang members in nearby emergency accommodation linked to anti-social issues in Wellington's 'Pigeon Park'



The central Wellington park has become a magnet for “anti-social behaviour” in the city, with regular reports of drug dealing, violence, and sexual assault.

Anti-social behaviour at the park has increased sharply in recent years. Nearly a third of all complaints about the park since 2013 came over a nine-month period in 2019, the latest figures available show.