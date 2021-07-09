Taranaki Whānui iwi members occupy land in Wellington, vowing to stop Mt Crawford development

The Taranaki Whānui iwi and the Government have agreed to work together to build up to 300 new homes on vacant land on Wellington's Mt Crawford.

Members of the Taranaki Whānui iwi are set to descend on the site of a planned housing development on Wellington’s Miramar Peninsula, following concerns about the involvement of a key player in the controversial Shelly Bay development.

Emails obtained by Stuff reveal Earl Hope-Pearson, the development director hired by The Wellington Company for the planned $500 million Shelly Bay revamp, has been contracted by Taranaki Whānui to manage a proposed housing development at Mt Crawford, which sits above Shelly Bay.

Some concerned iwi members fear the appointment signals an intention from the iwi’s trust, the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, to sell the land to The Wellington Company once it has bought it off the Crown.

They began occupying land near the old prison site on Thursday night and are expecting more people to join over the weekend.

Hope-Pearson, a director at Wellington development and project management firm Egmont Dixon, said he had been hired by directly by Taranaki Whānui Ltd, the iwi’s commercial arm, and was not able to make any further comment.

Likewise, The Wellington Company director Ian Cassels said he had nothing to add because he was “not at the centre of the issue”.

Taranaki Whānui Limited could not be reached for comment.

It was announced in January 2019 that a 300-home development was planned for the 11.7-hectare Mt Crawford site, in a joint venture between the Government and Taranaki Whānui Ltd.

Some of the new homes could be part of the Government's KiwiBuild programme.

The 11.7-hectare site sits above Wellington Harbour on the Miramar Peninsula.

An iwi member, who did not want to be named, said the occupation group was representing members who were not aware of, or did not support, the development.

The occupier said a few iwi members had set up camp at the site by Friday afternoon, with more expected to arrive over the next few days.

They will set up camp on the paddocks, surrounding the prison site,

Under the joint venture agreement, Taranaki Whānui has first rights to the land, which is owned by the Defence Force and the Department of Corrections, and includes the old Mt Crawford Prison.

There are several sites of significance surrounding the 1920s prison, including a number of pā sites.

Some iwi members say the land is too sacred for housing, with the pā sites 700 years old.

Taranaki Whānui and the Government agreed in 2019 to look at developing new affordable housing on the site.

Lawyer Alison Cole, who is representing the occupation group, said many members and trustees of the trust, which manages the iwi's Treaty of Waitangi settlements, had not been kept informed of progress on the planned development.

Cole said it was a requirement under the Trust Act 2019 for trustees to be kept fully informed of any developments proposed by the iwi company.

She said it “came as quite a shock” to learn of the apparent link to The Wellington Company.

“Clearly some of the legal requirements have not been met.”

“We’re at a preliminary point where some trustees are not in favour of the sale, but they haven’t had all the information from the trust.”

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said in a statement no firm plans had been developed for the Mt Crawford site.

“Current discussions are focussed on the continued investigation of the site’s housing potential, as agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding between the ministry and Taranaki Whānui Limited.”