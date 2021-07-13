Baby orca to be given milk-replacement formula as search for pod continues

About 100 people have been involved in the operation to care for the orca and the search for its family.

The baby orca that was founded stranded north of Wellington will be given milk-replacement formula from Wednesday morning.

Dubbed Toa, meaning “brave” or “strong,” the orca was found on Sunday stranded on the beach at Hongoeka, north Plimmerton.

Orca Research Trust founder Dr Ingrid Visser, who has been coordinating the search and the care for the sea mammal, said the baby is 4 to 6 months old, and young orca are not fully weaned until 9 months to a year.

The world’s most experienced veterinarians in the field had been consulted, and milk replacement formula was being prepared.

“We hope to give him a feed of that tomorrow morning.

”He has had a number of electrolyte feeds last night and today. That's effectively to maintain his hydration, which is the most critical thing. He's a mammal like all of us. Water is the priority to start with, then comes food."

On Tuesday the search continued for the pod with planes scouring the seas up and down the coast.

Visser remained optimistic the pod would be found, pointing to the case of another young orca, given the name Springer, that was successfully reunited with its pod after being separated.

Since Toa’s discovery, there had been contact with experts involved in reintegrating Springer, who was found off America’s west coast near Seattle, with her family.

“This started out as a local community thing, and then it soon spread New Zealand-wide, and now literally there's a global rally to help this little guy."

Pilot Josh Hay, an instructor at Kāpiti Aero Club, had gone up twice in search of the pod on Monday.

There was no sign of them yet, but he'd had offers from two aero club members to head up, one in their own plane, and one in a plane hired from the club.

While they were in the air, they’d had a call from a nearby air force plane, which was up for another reason, asking if they could help – they told them to keep their eyes peeled.

The little orca has been the cause of much excitement in the community with hundreds of people heading to the Plimmerton waterfront to see it. Department of Conservation marine species team manager Ian Angus said if people did want to see Toa, they should leave their dogs at home because barking could cause it stress.

Tuesday was a perfect day for a search, aside from the patches of rain further inland. A view from the air gave them the best chance of spotting the pod. “A little bit of altitude gives so much perspective,” he said.

The weather is due to worsen from Wednesday . On Monday, ,a plane was even sent up from Kaikōura.

Peter Lechner, who has his private pilot license and keeps a plane at the Kāpiti Aero Club, went up twice on Tuesday, scanning the waters around Kāpiti Island as far north as Ōtaki. There was no sign of the pod.

He heard about the search after spotting a low-flying plane a couple of days ago. A bit of investigation revealed it was someone searching the coast for the orca’s lost relatives, and finding himself with a free day, the pod still missing, he thought he’d join the search.

“You’re looking for unusual ripples,” he said – but from a height, any ripple in the ocean could be the right one.

Visser said the search for the orca’s family was critical.