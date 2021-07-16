Wellington councils get $178 million boost in water reform package

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces a $2.5 billion water reform funding package at the Local Government Conference in Blenheim on Thursday.

Wellington’s councils will receive an extra $178 million if they commit to the Government’s three waters reforms, as part of a $2.5b sweetener package announced Thursday.

The reform package will see ownership of stormwater, wastewater and drinking water assets transferred from councils to one of four new entities, which would be controlled by the councils and iwi representatives.

The reforms are at this stage voluntary, and several mayors and councils have voiced concern about turning over their billions of dollars worth of water infrastructure to new entities.

The announcement, made by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, was seen as a bonus to encourage councils to support the reforms.

READ MORE:

* Government offers $2.5b sweetener to councils as it looks to take control of water infrastructure

* Christchurch offered $122.4 million to opt into water reforms

* Hutt City mayor appointed chairman of Wellington Water committee as region faces multibillion-dollar repair bill



SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a $2.5 billion sweetener package to encourage counils to support water reforms.

Despite the payment being labelled a “bribe” by National Party leader Judith Collins, the Wellington’s region's mayors said they saw the financial boost as less significant than the actual details of the proposal.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy​, who has been the region’s most prominent sceptic of reforms, said the money would not change his mind.

“I work on principles, and I’ll wait until I see the details. Dangling gifts won’t sway my mind,” he said.

He said his main concern was the risk of water services being privatised in the future.

The government announced on Thursday that any future privatisation proposal would have to be put to the community through a referendum requiring at least 75 per cent agreement for change.

However, Guppy wanted to see more security.

“Any government, at the stroke of a pen at the Beehive, can easily change any of that. There’s no guarantee what any future Government will do,” he said.

Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan​ has also been a sceptic of reforms, due to concerns Kāpiti residents would end up paying for other councils’ underinvestment.

ROSA WOODS Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy said he was concerned about the risk of water being privatised.

He said the $21 million announced for Kāpiti on Thursday was an “underwhelming amount” and this council was already delivering the outcomes the government reforms were seeing.

However, he said he was committed to the reforms.

“Opting out is not an option at the moment,” he said. “I’m keen to work with our regional mayors over these coming eight months to positively forge a collaborative position”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Lower Hutt Mayor and Wellington Water chair Campbell Barr.

Lower Hutt mayor and Wellington Water chair Campbell Barry​, Wellington mayor Andy Foster​, and Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter​ all largely shared the view that the money announced on Thursday was less significant than the details of the proposal.

“The questions we’ve got would still be the same questions, but at least we’ve got some greater clarity around the timeframes.... obviously there's a little carrot that’s been put on the table in terms of funding, which is a good step,” Foster said.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker​ has already verbally committed to supporting the reforms.

“The $25 million is a good enticement, but I think there’s more to be done. We’re looking forward to hopefully being able to get this across the line,” she said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is a supporter of the three waters reforms.

The proposed entity for Wellington would cover the eastern side of the North Island from Wellington to Gisborne, and will also include Nelson and Marlborough.

The $2.5 billion sweetener comes on top of $1.05b committed to the reforms already. It consists of $500m for councils to make sure they are “no worse off” through the transition process, and $2b to ensure they are “better off” afterwards through new infrastructure investment. $1.5b of the sweetener comes directly from Crown funding while another $1b is from the new water assets.

Councils around the Wellington region are facing enormous bills to update their networks in the coming decades.

The cost of pipe upgrades needed across Wellington, Porirua, and Hutt City is estimated at $8b.

The Government has signed a commitment to work together with Local Government New Zealand to engage and consult with councils and other stakeholders over the next 6-8 weeks and beyond.

The waters services entities are scheduled to begin operating in three years’ time on 1 July 2024.

How much are Wellington councils getting?

Wellington $66,820,722

Lower Hutt $38,718,543

Porirua $25,048,405

Kāpiti Coast $21,051,824

Upper Hutt $18,054,621

South Wairarapa $7,501,228