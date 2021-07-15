Names released of two dead after Porirua car crash

Porirua homeowner Niraj Prasad talks about the moment a car smashed into his home

Police have released the names of two men who died after crashing a car into a house in Porirua on Sunday.

Tualauta Tusa​, 22, and William Temo​, 21, both of Porirua, were the driver and passenger of a vehicle that crashed into a house on Warspite Ave, in eastern Porirua at 11.30pm.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said the two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene about 11.53pm.

Debris, bits of bumper and personal possessions were strewn around the side of the property where the vehicle ploughed through the fence.

Homeowner Niraj Prasad said he initially thought the crash was a big earthquake.

He and his two daughters were just heading off to bed on Sunday night when the car crashed into the side of their lounge, where they had been sitting.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Porirua homeowner Niraj Prasad thought when a car crashed into his house the huge bang shaking was a big earthquake

The force of the impact reverberated through Prasad’s home, shattering windows on the opposite side of the house.

“It was unbelievable. You obviously don’t expect something like that to happen,” he said.