Power has been restored after an outage hit 403 homes in Wellington on Friday afternoon.

Affected areas include Connaught Terrace, Brooklyn; Liardet St, Vogeltown; McColl St, Vogeltown; and Palm Grove, Berhampore.

Wellington Electricity first reported the outage at 12.17pm, and had marked it as resolved as of 1.10pm.

