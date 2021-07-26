‘They give us hidings 'cause there’s no cameras’: Claims staff at Oranga Tamariki facility supplied drugs, bullied and assaulted young people

A damning report has revealed allegations Oranga Tamariki staff assaulted and humiliated young people, gave them “hidings”, supplied cannabis, and stopped them from making complaints about their treatment.

Police were called in to investigate after young people interviewed made multiple allegations to staff from the Office of Children’s Commissioner (OCC) during a visit to Te Au rere a te Tonga​ youth justice facility in Palmerston North last year. It is the closest Oranga Tamariki (OT) youth justice facility to the Wellington region.

The allegations were included in a March, 2021 report into the facility following an OCC visit. It comes amid mounting pressure for OT after video was leaked showing a worker in a Christchurch care and protection OT unit tackling a young resident and the recent release into the Epuni home in Lower Hutt, where self-harm was common.

An investigation into the allegations found there was not enough evidence to prove them but the OCC Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) report noted it did not show the allegations were false.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Multiple allegations were made by young people during a visit to Te Au rere a te Tonga​ youth justice facility in Palmerston North last year.

Oranga Tamariki youth justice services general manager Peter Whitcombe​ said OT always worked to address issues raised in the OPCAT reports.

“Our youth justice facilities must keep young people in our care safe while also offering security for the wider community,” he said.

“The reports showed that our practice does need to improve in some areas. We acknowledge this, and we have a programme of change underway.”

That new focus – around therapeutic, preventative, and restorative ideas – was already paying off with fewer staff members being assaulted, Whitcombe said. OT was unable to respond to specific questions about the Palmerston North facility on Sunday.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft has been outspoken about the OT facilities.

The OPCAT report said timing of the disclosures coincided with residence staff becoming aware of a plan, developed by several young people, to abscond from the residence. If successful, staff believed they could have been seriously harmed.

Eight of the 16 young people interviewed made “serious allegations” about the behaviour of staff, including disproportionate and excessive force during restraints, inciting young people to fight with staff members, bullying, swearing, humiliating and yelling at young people, hitting them in the secure units and in their bedrooms, and supplying brownies with cannabis.

Young people said they were constricted by staff when attempting to fill out grievance forms, a method of laying complaints, and called them ‘’snitches’’ in front of others if they completed them.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Te Au rere a te Tonga in Palmerston North has been slammed in a newly-released report by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner.

OCC staff were told of excessive use of force being used on the young people, aged between 15 and 18, with some being spear-tackled by staff, “cheap-shotted” from behind, and had their heads smacked against the floor and walls.

Quotes, direct from young people in Te Au rere a te Tonga, were included in the report.

“They smash your face on the ground and then when you’re in the secure room, they give you a hiding. Depends who you’re on, smash your head to the ground. Pick you up, smash you on the ground. Couple of whacks and that,” one said.

“They wait till we get to secure and our rooms, and then they give us hidings, cos there’s no cameras,” said another.

Young people said they saw others having their arms “nearly snapped” while being restrained.

Others reported staff had favourites, bullied younger people and “mocked and humiliated” them in front of others, including making comments about their families.

“They play like mental games, sort of. Like mind games, like they know how to push you off and stuff... like he always talks about my mum and stuff... just like, ‘I was in bed with your mum last night or your sister’,” another said.

Alleged favouritism of certain people saw some have better access to food, property and phone calls home.

Young people told OCC two staff members supplied them brownies with cannabis, hiding them in young people’s rooms and telling them they could consume them later.

They also alleged staff would turn up to work under the influence of cannabis.