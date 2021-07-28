Wellington Town Hall revamp faces many hurdles but on track to open on time

Wellington’s Town Hall has hosted the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and the Queen – but it’s now going through the most ambitious performance of its life: it is being completely rebuilt from the inside out as engineers try to bring the 1904 building in line with modern earthquake standards.

Contractors working for the Wellington City Council are embarking on a $112 million strengthening project, installing more than 40 base isolators so far, each weighing 600 kilograms, and constructing 330 steel piles up to 18 metres deep into the reclaimed land below.

The already-complex project has been further complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hampered the supply of building materials and seen shipping costs increase up to three-fold.

There were also risks associated with excavating the auditorium space, with that work being done below sea level. A further 130 piles still to be installed to secure that space.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The work involves excavating the basement area, which is below sea level.

Project manager Bede Crestani said the project may run into early 2024, rather than late 2023, but was still on track to be completed within budget.

That came with a caveat of an undisclosed contingency budget that may yet need to be breached, Crestani said.

Once completed, the revamped Town Hall will become part of the national music centre, housing the Symphony Orchestra and the Victoria University school of music, and will contain an orchestral and recording space.

The building will also have a collaborative space for other groups including the Royal New Zealand Ballet, Te Papa, Sounz, and Ngā Taonga, and will include other “state-of-the-art” facilities.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff About 130 steel piles will need to be installed from the auditorium space.

A total of 165 base isolators will be installed when the project is complete, set below new ground beams and concrete floors.

The base isolators will allow the building to shift between 150 and 400 millimetres in the event of an earthquake.

Nick Clayton, the Wellington director of contracted building company Naylor Love, described the site as a “forest of scaffolding” during a tour of the venue for media and other guests on Tuesday.

“It’s one of the most unique and complex builds anywhere in New Zealand,” said Clayton.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The project is due to be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.

“It’s a once-in-a-career opportunity for a lot of people to work on a pretty special project like this.”

Crestani said the Town Hall would look the same “at a high level”, with protected heritage features retained, but there would be other improvements.

They included twice as many toilets, quieter air conditioning, and the covering of holes in the ceiling to block out external noise.

The Town Hall building has been closed since 2013 after being declared an earthquake risk in 2009, and is one of five derelict buildings in the precinct.

The civic administration and municipal office buildings are set for demolition, while the central library building is due to open in 2025 following strengthening and redevelopment.

The Capital E building is also closed, with no decision made on its future.

The council released a framework for revamping the precinct in April.