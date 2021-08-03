One option for getting Wellington moving: A 'long tunnel' between Kilbirnie and The Terrace

A leaked report shows a “long tunnel” between the Terrace Tunnel and Kilbirnie is among options being considered to improve Wellington’s transport network.

A “long tunnel” between the Terrace Tunnel and Kilbirnie would be the best way to reduce Wellington’s traffic congestion and open up land for development, according to a report commissioned by Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM).

The long tunnel is part of four transport network optionsbeing considered by LGWM, the $6.4 billion transport and urban development programme focused on the area between Wellington Airport and the Ngauranga Gorge.

The Property Group, a consultancy firm, proposed a “long tunnel” – through Newtown, Mt Cook, and Te Aro – saying it would open up the most new space for housing and urban development. It would give the potential for more than 39,000 new dwellings and almost 1.3 million square-metres of commercial floor space.

It did not give a cost estimate for the proposal.

SUPPLIED A second option shows a diagonal tunnel from Kilbirnie to the Terrace Tunnel.

The option also included a new Mt Victoria walking and cycling tunnel, adjacent to the existing tunnel; light rail between Wellington Railway Station and Island Bay; and another form of rapid transit to Miramar and the airport.

The report, submitted to LGWM in January, said the package of upgrades would provide the most room for new housing because of development opportunities near new transport links to the south and east. LGWM confirmed that the report is still informing their decision making.

The “long tunnel”, which would become part of State Highway 1, would also significantly reduce traffic congestion through the central city, the Property Group report said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Plans for an extra Mt Victoria tunnel have so far indicated it would run parallel to the existing tunnel. (File photo)

A second option from the same firm included a duplicate Terrace Tunnel, a new tunnel under Te Aro below State Highway 1, and a “diagonal” tunnel between Kilbirnie and the Basin Reserve through Mt Victoria.

Under that proposal, the existing Mt Victoria tunnel would be repurposed for walking and cycling, while light rail would run from the railway station to Island Bay and the eastern suburbs.

The report said that suite of changes would create space for up to 38,600 potential new homes, and 1.1m square metres of commercial floor space.

Neither the “long tunnel” nor the “diagonal” tunnel were part of the LGWM programme announced two years ago, and neither have been publicly disclosed.

SUPPLIED A third option includes a diagonal Mt Victoria tunnel, with the existing tunnel repurposed for walking and cycling.

The second Terrace Tunnel was proposed by LGWM but did not make the final programme due to a lack of funding.

LGWM acting programme director David Dunlop said the report was one of many that had been considered, and several changes had been made since the programme underwent a review earlier this year.

“We intend to share options with the community when these have been endorsed by the partnership board,” he said.

SUPPLIED A fourth option includes rapid transit to Newtown and Miramar, with bus network improvements to Island Bay.

LGWM is a joint venture between Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Wellington’s city and regional councils.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter said the report was “contextual as much as anything else”, and he did not expect many of the ideas to become reality.

However, the “diagonal” tunnel idea was likely to be included among proposals released for public feedback in September or October, he said. “That’s in the mix, but it would need to be tested with the public.”

Ponter said long tunnel was a “particularly radical solution” and would be “phenomenally expensive”.

The report would be made public later in the year alongside the final proposals, he said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Several options are being considered for the Basin Reserve roundabout on State Highway 1, including a new tunnel under Sussex St to separate state highway and local traffic. (File photo)

Let’s Get Wellington Moving options

‘Variant 1’

Light rail between railway station and Island Bay/eastern suburbs

Diagonal tunnel from Kilbirnie to Basin Reserve

Mt Victoria tunnel repurposed for walking and cycling

Second Terrace Tunnel

New Te Aro tunnel

Grade separation at Basin Reserve

44,000 new jobs

38,600 potential new homes

‘Variant 2’

Light rail between railway station and Island Bay

Rapid transit between railway station and airport/Miramar

‘Long tunnel’ between Terrace Tunnel and Kilbirnie

New Mt Victoria walking and cycling tunnel

Basin Reserve road improvements

44,000 new jobs

39,200 potential new homes

‘Example Programme B’

Light rail from railway station to Island Bay

Improved bus system to Miramar/eastern suburbs

Diagonal tunnel from Kilbirnie to Basin Reserve

Mt Victoria tunnel repurposed for walking and cycling

Grade separation at Basin Reserve

28,000 potential new homes

34,000 potential new jobs

‘Example Programme C’

Rapid transit between railway station and Newtown/Miramar

Bus network improvements to Island Bay route

Diagonal tunnel from Kilbirnie to Basin Reserve

Grade separation at Basin Reserve

31,000 potential new homes

39,000 new jobs