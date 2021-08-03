One option for getting Wellington moving: A 'long tunnel' between Kilbirnie and The Terrace
A “long tunnel” between the Terrace Tunnel and Kilbirnie would be the best way to reduce Wellington’s traffic congestion and open up land for development, according to a report commissioned by Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM).
The long tunnel is part of four transport network optionsbeing considered by LGWM, the $6.4 billion transport and urban development programme focused on the area between Wellington Airport and the Ngauranga Gorge.
The Property Group, a consultancy firm, proposed a “long tunnel” – through Newtown, Mt Cook, and Te Aro – saying it would open up the most new space for housing and urban development. It would give the potential for more than 39,000 new dwellings and almost 1.3 million square-metres of commercial floor space.
It did not give a cost estimate for the proposal.
The option also included a new Mt Victoria walking and cycling tunnel, adjacent to the existing tunnel; light rail between Wellington Railway Station and Island Bay; and another form of rapid transit to Miramar and the airport.
The report, submitted to LGWM in January, said the package of upgrades would provide the most room for new housing because of development opportunities near new transport links to the south and east. LGWM confirmed that the report is still informing their decision making.
The “long tunnel”, which would become part of State Highway 1, would also significantly reduce traffic congestion through the central city, the Property Group report said.
A second option from the same firm included a duplicate Terrace Tunnel, a new tunnel under Te Aro below State Highway 1, and a “diagonal” tunnel between Kilbirnie and the Basin Reserve through Mt Victoria.
Under that proposal, the existing Mt Victoria tunnel would be repurposed for walking and cycling, while light rail would run from the railway station to Island Bay and the eastern suburbs.
The report said that suite of changes would create space for up to 38,600 potential new homes, and 1.1m square metres of commercial floor space.
Neither the “long tunnel” nor the “diagonal” tunnel were part of the LGWM programme announced two years ago, and neither have been publicly disclosed.
The second Terrace Tunnel was proposed by LGWM but did not make the final programme due to a lack of funding.
LGWM acting programme director David Dunlop said the report was one of many that had been considered, and several changes had been made since the programme underwent a review earlier this year.
“We intend to share options with the community when these have been endorsed by the partnership board,” he said.
LGWM is a joint venture between Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Wellington’s city and regional councils.
Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter said the report was “contextual as much as anything else”, and he did not expect many of the ideas to become reality.
However, the “diagonal” tunnel idea was likely to be included among proposals released for public feedback in September or October, he said. “That’s in the mix, but it would need to be tested with the public.”
Ponter said long tunnel was a “particularly radical solution” and would be “phenomenally expensive”.
The report would be made public later in the year alongside the final proposals, he said.
Let’s Get Wellington Moving options
‘Variant 1’
Light rail between railway station and Island Bay/eastern suburbs
Diagonal tunnel from Kilbirnie to Basin Reserve
Mt Victoria tunnel repurposed for walking and cycling
Second Terrace Tunnel
New Te Aro tunnel
Grade separation at Basin Reserve
44,000 new jobs
38,600 potential new homes
‘Variant 2’
Light rail between railway station and Island Bay
Rapid transit between railway station and airport/Miramar
‘Long tunnel’ between Terrace Tunnel and Kilbirnie
New Mt Victoria walking and cycling tunnel
Basin Reserve road improvements
44,000 new jobs
39,200 potential new homes
‘Example Programme B’
Light rail from railway station to Island Bay
Improved bus system to Miramar/eastern suburbs
Diagonal tunnel from Kilbirnie to Basin Reserve
Mt Victoria tunnel repurposed for walking and cycling
Grade separation at Basin Reserve
28,000 potential new homes
34,000 potential new jobs
‘Example Programme C’
Rapid transit between railway station and Newtown/Miramar
Bus network improvements to Island Bay route
Diagonal tunnel from Kilbirnie to Basin Reserve
Grade separation at Basin Reserve
31,000 potential new homes
39,000 new jobs