Wellington's sewage struggles: Stream contaminated by leaking pipe, backyard strewn with sewage

Murky grey water and a persistent smell was what first tipped off Frank Cook that something might be wrong with Waitangi Stream.

The stream runs through Prince of Wales Park near Brooklyn, where Cook regularly walks and volunteers.

“There was a smell, a grey laundry-type smell. A lot of people noticed it ... I smelt it on a number of occasions and kept going back and checking but nothing was happening,” he said.

After emailing Wellington Water, the organisation responsible for drinking, storm and wastewater infrastructure, and receiving no response, he and a neighbour decided to investigate.

Wellington Water took five days to respond to the issue.

“We finally went right up the stream and up a little cliff, where there was a stream of sewage coming down ... and then further up the stream you could see a slimy deposit on the logs.”

What they found was a leaking sewage pipe in the bush, gushing forth a constant flow of faeces down the hillside and into the stream.

Faecal pollution has been an ongoing problem for Wellington’s streams. Almost every urban stream in the Wellington region has been given the lowest possible grade E, which denotes “unacceptable levels of risk”.

Cook was worried about native fish in the stream and people getting sick from the pollution.

“We have got a water feature where kids play from time to time and all of this comes out at Waitangi Park. So it goes straight into the harbour in an area that is accessible to people. And of course, we have dogs who drink the water,” he said.

Wellington Water customer experience manager Ian Dennis said the organisation was first informed on July 23 and crews responded nine days later on August 1.

He blamed the delay on a large backlog of issues.

“A Wellington Water team attended the site yesterday and cleared a wastewater pipe blockage. They are back on site today, disinfecting the area and doing sampling,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the weather event on July 17-18 placed considerable pressure on our crews across the region, with 570+ weather-related calls that we have needed to respond to.

“After a weather event such as the one just experienced, our teams must prioritise requests based on the immediate impact to people and property.”

But a Khandallah property, which flooded waist-deep during the deluge, still has raw sewage and toilet paper in the garden and was deemed low priority two weeks after the bad weather.

Susan Mark's Khandallah property was flooded waist-deep in the recent deluge of rain. Here, a family member braves the water to try to unblock a drain.

Susan Mark’s property in Simla Cres, Khandallah, which she rented out to a young family, was flooded after the street’s drains became overwhelmed in the deluge.

The water rose 80 centimetres up the walls of the ground floor, ruining everything she had in storage, including family photo albums.

The water drained away within hours of the flooding but the lawn was left strewn with sewage and toilet paper, and despite four phone calls, two emails, and three service requests to the Wellington City Council, she had received only two replies to date – “and they were automated”, she said.

Mark’s tenants, a young family with a 2-year-old child, were in the process of moving out. Their car was written off, the house was deemed a health risk and they were moving to other accommodation.

The reach of the water is shown on the garages, door and wall – up to 1.5 metres in some places in Susan Mark's garden.

In the garden, the water had reached 150cm, up to the waist of a family member who tried to clear the drain.

The townhouse had been in the family since it was built in the 1970s but after this, Mark was ready to wash her hands of the property, and sell up.

“All the damaged items have been removed, and the carpets, but now it is a case of taking the walls out and drying the property.”

Insurance would cover the damage and the loss of rent but Mark could not believe the inaction from the council. “One of the replies said it was deemed ‘low priority’. There is still sewage in my garden.”

Susan Mark's Khandallah property experienced huge floods after the deluge of rain on July 17.

Her tenants and neighbours had informed her that council representatives had been round to inspect the damage on July 23 but Mark had not been notified.

Wellington Water’s Ian Dennis confirmed a team attended the site on the July 23 and advice was given to the person living in the property to contact their insurance provider.

“This system evaluates habitable spaces as our priority, followed by outbuildings (separate garages etc), properties (gardens and driveways), roads then others – including public spaces.”

After it was approached for comment, the organisation got in touch with Mark to arrange a visit.

As part of the ongoing response to the rain, the team had organised to clean up the property, Dennis said.