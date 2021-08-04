Wellington bus drivers win legal battle over rest breaks legislation

Tramways Union secretary Kevin O’Sullivan said fatigue was a major concern for drivers on long shifts.

Wellington bus drivers have won a legal battle to secure an extra paid rest break during long shifts.

A decision by the Employment Relations Authority ruled in favour of Tramways Union, which represents bus drivers, against bus operator Tranzurban.

Tranzurban runs the bulk of Metlink’s Hutt valley services and several of the largest services in Wellington city, including the Number 1 and 7 routes.

The dispute stemmed from new rest-break legislation introduced in 2019, which requires industry employers to provide three 10-minute paid breaks in a 10-hour work period.

Bus drivers often work what is known as a split or broken shift, working the morning and evening peaks with an extended unpaid break in the middle of the day.

Tranzurban had interpreted each shift as a separate work period, but Tramways Union successfully argued a work period should be counted from first sign-on to last sign-off.

Michael Loftus​ of the Employment Relations Authority wrote in his decision that the union’s argument was “far more persuasive”.

“The term work period covers all time between an employee’s initial commencement and final cessation on any given day,” he wrote.

Tramways secretary Kevin O’Sullivan​ said the extra break would make a big difference in safety for drivers and passengers.

“Fatigue is a big problem on those 13-hour spreads. There’s been numerous instances of drivers falling asleep at the wheel and crashing,” he said.

He hoped the decision would lead to fewer drivers being rostered on to broken shifts across the industry.

“It’s going to put a cat among the pigeons in terms of rostering because it means every broken shift is going to have an additional rest break added ... it may well solve the issue around hours of work, because companies may not wish to roster people over such a period of time.”

Tranzurban spokesperson Katie Farman said the company did not wish to comment until it had time to review the decision.