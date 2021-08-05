Wellington's low unemployment rate means hard times for businesses needing staff

Scopa Pizzeria is just one of the Cuba St businesses advertising for staff, with all sectors feeling the pinch from a low unemployment rate in the capital.

Wellington’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4 per cent, but a lack of jobseekers is leaving businesses high and dry in their hunt for staff.

In just two blocks of Cuba St, central Wellington, eight businesses had hiring notices in their windows, some for multiple jobs, on Wednesday.

According to StatsNZ’s latest household labour force survey, the national unemployment rate had dropped from 4.7 per cent in March to 4 per cent in June.

Wellington was bang on average, dropping from 4.6 per cent to 4 per cent, which Infometrics senior economist ​Brad Olsen described as “a steep drop”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Hospitality businesses are not alone in their plea for workers, but in the central city, they are among the most prominent.

Manager of Lord of the Fries’ Cuba St store Gurmukh Singh said they were continuously hiring – the sign advertising for staff had been on the door for the last three months.

Most of their staff were only there short-term, leaving for better-paying roles, and next door’s Little India had recently closed due to a lack of staff.

Kieran Wallace, the general manager of restaurants Scopa Pizzeria and 1154 Pastaria, said they were particularly struggling to get skilled kitchen staff, and when hiring wait staff they were increasingly committing to training people on the job.

Ross Giblin The general manager of Scopa Pizzeria and 1154 Pastaria, Kieran Wallace, says it’s becoming increasingly tricky to fill kitchen and front of house positions.

With the lists of applications growing shorter by the day, they were really missing the ready-made workforce of backpackers and migrant workers.

While trying to stay positive, they were now more actively seeking applicants on social media and job seeker websites. “It’s definitely hard, and speaking to others in the industry, they say the same,” Wallace said.

Some businesses were choosing to close for certain days or hours to reduce pressure on staff. “It’s the first time it’s ever been like this.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff In two blocks of Cuba St alone, eight stores were advertising vacancies in their windows.

Wellington’s labour force participation rate, a measure of an economy's active workforce, is at 74.3 per cent, remaining consistently high.

Its underutilisation rate, which represented those who did not have jobs but were available to work and were actively seeking employment, or who were already employed and wanting more hours, was sitting at a low 10.4 per cent.

“As a worker, you’re in a commanding position,” Olsen said. “Some sectors are able to pay more. It’s pretty easy to follow the money.”

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said it was an economy-wide shortage, with workers of all skill levels in demand.

“Construction companies are struggling to get engineers, but they also can’t get people to dig holes in the ground.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff The number of people searching for jobs is shrinking, and some hospitality businesses are almost continuously advertising for staff.

The country was nearing a tipping point where the labour source would eventually dry up, with difficulty hiring people “evidence of a tightening of the labour market,” he said.

In Wellington, this was partly due to huge growth in the public sector. “Other businesses I’ve talked to are just struggling for numbers.”

High-skilled jobs would often require years of training, so there would be no quick fix.

“I think we’re going to see an acceleration of part-time hours or flexible employment to fill jobs.”