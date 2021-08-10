Wellington mayor surprised city's most critical water pipes deemed to be in 'moderate' or 'good' condition

Wellington mayor Andy Foster (centre) visits the site of repair works following a burst pipe on the corner of Willis St and Dixon St in 2019.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster says he is surprised by an initial report from Wellington Water that showsthe majority of the city’s most critical water pipes are in good or moderate condition.

The council-controlled organisation that manages water services for the Wellington region has been checking the condition of the capital’s key pipes since February as part of a three-year review of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater services.

So far Wellington Water has assessed 186 kilometres of “very high” priority water pipes – 6.6 per cent of the city’s 2816km network. It has also assessed all 35 of the city’s most critical pump stations, and 48 of its 64 most critical water reservoirs.

According to the report, to be tabled at the council’s infrastructure committee meeting on Thursday, the majority of the most critical infrastructure was found to be in “good" or “moderate” condition, although more than 20 per cent of the drinking water pipes inspected were in “very poor” condition.

READ MORE:

* Sludge tax: Wellington ratepayers could pay new levy for sewage

* Missing pipe data forces delay of major Wellington City Council meeting

* Wellington water chaos a warning for all



WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL/SUPPLIED A Wellington Water report has found the majority of Wellington' City’s most critical water pipes are in good or moderate condition.

The interim report shows 77 per cent of the 100km of wastewater pipes inspected were in good or very good condition, with just 10 per cent poor or very poor.

Similarly, 76 per cent of the 79km of stormwater pipes assessed were deemed good or very good, with 22 per cent found to be moderate and just 2 per cent poor.

Drinking water pipes fared the worst, with 21 per cent of the 7.5km of network that’s been checked deemed to be in very poor condition, and just 10 per cent found to be good or very good.

The Wellington Water review was one of the recommendations of a mayoral taskforce review, launched last year, followed a series of increasingly serious pipe collapses that closed roads and sent sewage spilling onto the city’s streets and into Wellington Harbour.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Burst pipes, such as this one in Aro Valley in January, have become a common sight around Wellington over the past 18 months.

Foster said the largely positive results were “surprising” given the increasing number of pipe bursts over the past 18 months, including major bursts on Victoria St and Willis St.

“That’s one of the areas for further questions in relation to this work,” Foster said.

“How does this tally with what we’re seeing happening on the streets?”

The city’s water assets are rated on a five-point scale of importance, from very low to very high.

The very high priority assets are those that would cause an “unacceptable and extensive impact” if they failed, and would take more than one day to repair, the report said.

Wellington Water network engineer Aidan Crimp said assessment teams faced several challenges during the inspections, including valves in poor condition, a lack of access to water columns that had been sealed off many years ago, and errors in previous network data.

Crimp said the Willis St pipe was one of the network’s “very high” critical assets, but the Victoria St rising main was the next tier down, in the “high” category.

He said Wellington Water was committed to delivering on its commitments over the next three years.

A separate report to be discussed by councillors on Thursday notes the city’s water pipes are “deteriorating and ageing”, resulting in increased pipe bursts, leakages, and water loss.

The report, written by council staff, provides an update on the council’s position on the Government’s water reforms, in which water services for the country’s 67 councils would be amalgamated into four new entities.

It said major upgrades would be required regardless of the reforms, but without them, local funding would need to be doubled and would probably come from rates increases.

Many councils are still undecided on whether to join the Government reforms, which would reduce household water bill increases over the next 30 years but also see councils cede ownership and management of their assets.