Opening of Transmission Gully likely to be delayed, says transport minister

Transmission Gully may be delayed due to the level 4 lockdown.

The completion date for Transmission Gully will likely be affected by the Covid-19 lockdown, according to Minister of Transport Michael Wood​.

He told the transport and infrastructure select committee on Wednesday the vast majority of work Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Arency was overseeing had stopped, except for safety and maintenance work.

“It is likely that there will be an impact on the completion date as a result of that and I think most people would understand that,” he said.

It was too early to be more specific because it was not known how long restrictions would be in place but also because there was no “neat equation” where the period of lockdown could simply be added to the completion date, he said.

Transport Minister Michael Wood told a select committee the highway's completion would likely be delayed.

“There are a whole lot of complex factors that come into it.”

Waka Kotahi spokesperson Jasmine Higginson​ said on Tuesday the extent of the delays would not become clear until after lockdown lifted and full crews could assess the road.

“We do not have any update yet and are unlikely to until sometime after the lockdown is lifted and we understand the full impacts. We will not be providing any further comment until then,” she said.

Transmission Gully, a 27-kilometre stretch of State Highway 1 north of Wellington, is officially scheduled to open on September 27.

Builders were already pushed up tight against the opening date before the lockdown began, with dozens of resource consents needing approval before the road could open for traffic.

Workers on Transmission Gully have been given essential work permits to protect the construction site from environmental damage during the lockdown but no construction work is happening.

Transmission Gully is due to open on September 27.

The contract for the construction included a $7.5 million bonus for builder CPB HEB which would be paid only if the road opened on time. The company would also face penalties of $250,000 a day if the road opening was late.

These fines are unlikely to still apply given the impact of the lockdown. Waka Kotahi paid $103.3m in compensation to Transmission Gully contractors because of disruptions caused by the 2020 lockdowns.

Waka Kotahi chief executive Nicole Rosie told the select committee that alert level 3 and 4 lockdowns were “force majeure” events under its contracts.

It would not be able to assess the consequences of lockdown on the project until it had worked through its impact and quantified that with the parties involved, she said.

“We are very clear on where those projects were at before lockdown and we have a good view on where things might be at after they start up again.”

Transmission Gully is being constructed via a public-private partnership with a contract between Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Wellington Gateway Partnership, which has in turn contracted CPB HEB Joint Venture as the road builder.

Transmission Gully has faced several delays since construction began in 2015, with relaid sections, Covid-19, environmental breaches, and corporate conflicts all plaguing the project.

Costs blew out from $850m to $1.25 billion and the initially planned opening date of April 2020 was missed. A major Government review earlier this year found its complex public-private-partnership setup meant it was flawed from the start.