Covid-19: Two new positive cases in Wellington

There are 68 new Covid-19 cases in the community, it was announced on Thursday, with the two new Wellington cases identified as household contacts of previous cases.

There are two new community cases of Covid-19 in Wellington, taking the capital’s total number of cases to 14.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ and the Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay​ announced the new details at a media conference on Thursday afternoon.

The two Wellington cases were among 68 new positive cases of Covid-19, taking the country’s total number of community cases to 277.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff There was a long line of cars as a drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic opened at the North City Plaza, Porirua, on Thursday morning.

There are 263 cases in Auckland and 14 in Wellington.

The two new Wellington cases are household contacts of existing cases and have been in isolation during their infectious period.

Wastewater testing in Wellington only picked up traces of Covid-19 at the Moa Point treatment plant.

A total of 88,000 vaccine doses were administered nationwide yesterday, bringing the total to 1.08 million.

More than 41,000 testing swabs were processed yesterday nationwide.

The number of contacts continues to increase as officials expected.

There are now 24,402 individual contacts formally identified. Of those 65 per cent have been followed up by contact tracers. About 71 per cent of all contacts have had a test.

All of New Zealand is remaining in alert level 4 until midnight Friday. This will be reviewed again by Cabinet that day.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The drive throughCovid-19 vaccination clinic in Porirua, Wellington.

Wellington locations of interest

Sunday, August 15

Flight NZ 445 Auckland to Wellington, 5pm-6pm

Wellington Airport, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, Rongotai.6.20pm-7.00pm

Tuesday, August 17

1841 Bar and Restaurant, 1 Disraeli St, Johnsonville 5pm-9.15pm

The Roast Canteen, 5 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville 5.30pm-5.45pm

St Pierre's Sushi Johnsonville Mall, 66 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 5.15pm-5.30pm

One Sushi Porirua, 10 Serlby Place, Porirua, 6.15pm-6.30pm

Mobil petrol station Johnsonville, 4 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 8.20pm-8.35pm

Wednesday, August 18

Johnsonville Medical Centre Pharmacy, 2 Trafalgar St, Johnsonville, 4.15pm-4.45 pm

Countdown Johnsonville Rd, 31 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 4.30pm-5pm

Pak ‘n Save Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 7.25am-7.40am

Thursday, August 19

Flight NZ443 Auckland to Wellington, 4.30pm-5.30pm

Asian Food Specialist, 3/7 Mahora St, Kilbirnie, 4.45pm-6pm

Pak ’n Save Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 12.10pm-12.25pm

Wellington Domestic Airport,1 Stewart Duff Drive, Rongotai, 5.30pm-6.15pm

Friday, August 20

Countdown Newtown, 3 John St, Mount Cook, 8.05am-9.45am

Where to get tested in Wellington

Community Testing Centres

Wellington central, 196-200 Taranaki St, 9am-9pm

Porirua, 178 Bedford St, Porirua, 9am-5pm

Kāpiti, Team Medical, Coastlands Shoppingtown, by appointment only on 0800 885 022

Pop-up Testing Centres

Hataitai Park, Ruahine St, Hataitai, 9am-9pm

Te Papa, Cable St, Te Aro, 9am-6pm

Sky Stadium carpark, Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, 9am-9pm

Whitireia Polytechnic, Wi Neera Drive, B-Block, Porirua, 10am-2pm

Riverbank Carpark, Boulcott, Lower Hutt, 9am-6pm

Other Testing Sites