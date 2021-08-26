Covid-19: Two new positive cases in Wellington
There are two new community cases of Covid-19 in Wellington, taking the capital’s total number of cases to 14.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay announced the new details at a media conference on Thursday afternoon.
The two Wellington cases were among 68 new positive cases of Covid-19, taking the country’s total number of community cases to 277.
READ MORE:
* Covid-19: Bloomfield calls Wellington picture 'reassuring' but close watch will continue
* Covid-19: Where to get tested across New Zealand
* Wellington today: Two more testing venues open at 1pm, Bus drivers reject third pay offer and oh yes, the Black Caps sit atop the cricketing world
There are 263 cases in Auckland and 14 in Wellington.
The two new Wellington cases are household contacts of existing cases and have been in isolation during their infectious period.
Wastewater testing in Wellington only picked up traces of Covid-19 at the Moa Point treatment plant.
A total of 88,000 vaccine doses were administered nationwide yesterday, bringing the total to 1.08 million.
More than 41,000 testing swabs were processed yesterday nationwide.
The number of contacts continues to increase as officials expected.
There are now 24,402 individual contacts formally identified. Of those 65 per cent have been followed up by contact tracers. About 71 per cent of all contacts have had a test.
All of New Zealand is remaining in alert level 4 until midnight Friday. This will be reviewed again by Cabinet that day.
Wellington locations of interest
Sunday, August 15
- Flight NZ 445 Auckland to Wellington, 5pm-6pm
- Wellington Airport, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, Rongotai.6.20pm-7.00pm
Tuesday, August 17
- 1841 Bar and Restaurant, 1 Disraeli St, Johnsonville 5pm-9.15pm
- The Roast Canteen, 5 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville 5.30pm-5.45pm
- St Pierre's Sushi Johnsonville Mall, 66 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 5.15pm-5.30pm
- One Sushi Porirua, 10 Serlby Place, Porirua, 6.15pm-6.30pm
- Mobil petrol station Johnsonville, 4 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 8.20pm-8.35pm
Wednesday, August 18
- Johnsonville Medical Centre Pharmacy, 2 Trafalgar St, Johnsonville, 4.15pm-4.45 pm
- Countdown Johnsonville Rd, 31 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, 4.30pm-5pm
- Pak ‘n Save Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 7.25am-7.40am
Thursday, August 19
- Flight NZ443 Auckland to Wellington, 4.30pm-5.30pm
- Asian Food Specialist, 3/7 Mahora St, Kilbirnie, 4.45pm-6pm
- Pak ’n Save Kilbirnie, 78 Rongotai Rd, Kilbirnie, 12.10pm-12.25pm
-
Wellington Domestic Airport,1 Stewart Duff Drive, Rongotai, 5.30pm-6.15pm
Friday, August 20
- Countdown Newtown, 3 John St, Mount Cook, 8.05am-9.45am
Where to get tested in Wellington
Community Testing Centres
- Wellington central, 196-200 Taranaki St, 9am-9pm
- Porirua, 178 Bedford St, Porirua, 9am-5pm
- Kāpiti, Team Medical, Coastlands Shoppingtown, by appointment only on 0800 885 022
Pop-up Testing Centres
- Hataitai Park, Ruahine St, Hataitai, 9am-9pm
- Te Papa, Cable St, Te Aro, 9am-6pm
- Sky Stadium carpark, Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, 9am-9pm
- Whitireia Polytechnic, Wi Neera Drive, B-Block, Porirua, 10am-2pm
-
Riverbank Carpark, Boulcott, Lower Hutt, 9am-6pm
Other Testing Sites
- Johnsonville Medical Centre, 22 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, 8.30am-5pm
- Onslow Medical Centre, 125 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, 8.30am-4pm