Wellington Airport has one less barrier to expanding eastwards after independent panel decides in its favour

The airport is one step closer to being able to use formerly golf course land as an extension of its tarmac. (File photo)

Wellington Airport has one less hurdle to jump in its bid to expand, with an independent panel returning a decision, after months of deliberation, in favour of its plans to grow to the east.

A council-appointed panel of independent commissioners heard evidence from all sides – the airport, Wellington City Council, climate activists and local residents – in a three-day hearing in May.

It recommended the airport be allowed to reclassify 15.6 hectares of land previously owned by the Miramar Golf Club to be used for airport purposes rather than recreation, removing a noise buffer between the runway and the suburb of Strathmore Park.

Activities to be enabled on the east side included everything necessary for the ground manoeuvring of aircraft, including taxiing and connecting to the terminal, installation of lights, navigation, and safety aids.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Bunker Way in Strathmore is a private road backing onto the block of land formerly used as a golf course; the reclassification of the land will see it become tarmac. (File photo)

General manager of corporate affair Jenna Raeburn said the airport was considering the recommendations, including the associated conditions, but did not respond directly to questions about residents’ concerns.

“As part of the hearing process, we now have until early October to fully consider the recommendations before we make our decision.”

Local residents are dismayed at the prospect of tarmac replacing the buffer that is the former golf course, and jets parked on their doorsteps.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Residents are concerned by the prospect of planes parked metres from their doors, as would be the worst outcome for residents of Bunker Way, the closest road to the golf course in Strathmore Park. (File photo)

Conditions stated auxiliary power units (the on-board engine for electrical systems in the plane) could only be turned on for more than 15 minutes after the aircraft stopped at the gate and 15 minutes before leaving, and not between 10pm and 7am.

Strathmore Park Residents’ Association president Karl Frost called it “the proverbial double whammy” – putting more noise and stress on the community.

He said a small victory was the recommendation of a window of quiet between 10pm and 7am in the eastern area – the current window was midnight till 6am.

Residents’ group Guardians of the Bays co-chair Benoit Pette said the panel’s decision was “extremely disappointing”.

WELLINGTON AIRPORT/SUPPLIED Wellington Airport has taken over half of the Miramar golf course as part of its expansion plans, the 18-hole course reducing to a nine-hole course, and the noise buffer almost completely removed between the airport and residents.

“Even if they were soundproofing homes next to the airport [which the eastern suburbs are currently excluded from], this will force people into their homes and cancel any ability to spend time outside.”

If submitters appealed the airport’s expansion, the case would be heard in the Environment Court.