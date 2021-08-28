Swapping rugby for vaccines: Drive-through clinic opens at Wellington's Sky Stadium

A drive-through vaccination at Sky Stadium on Waterloo Quay opened to the public on Saturday.

Sky Stadium should’ve been packed with rugby fans for the third Bledisloe Cup test on Saturday, but instead it’s become a drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic – the first in Wellington city.

The clinic, now open to the public after launching on Friday to essential workers and their bubbles, is being run by the Capital & Coast district health board, offering vaccinations by appointment only, from Saturday until Tuesday between 9am and 5pm.

A maximum of four people can be vaccinated in one vehicle and no bikes, motorcycles or trucks are allowed.

Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon said a month ago they were planning for a Bledisloe Cup match, originally scheduled for Saturday.

“The loss of the match hurt, but it gave us an opportunity to assist in a small way towards keeping our community safe and getting our lives back to normal,” he said.

A similar clinic opened on Thursday in an underground carpark at North City Plaza in Porirua, aimed specifically at Māori and Pasifika communities.

Nearly 400 people were vaccinated on the first day of the clinic, which has now closed for the weekend and will reopen on Monday and Tuesday.

The pilot followed another successful drive-through clinic, aimed at Māori communities at Waiwhetū Medical Centre in Lower Hutt.

A mass vaccination 'festival' event is being planned for Sky Stadium in October, targeted at people who have previously been reluctant to get their shots.

Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health board director Rachel Haggerty previously said the event would feature music, art, live entertainment, kai – as well as jabs – for three days in October.