The 14-year fight to pedestrianise Cuba St

Cuba St in the 1960s became a mall between Manners and Ghuznee Sts.

As he cut the ribbon on the extended Cuba Mall in 1979, Prime Minister Robert Muldoon declared it “a place for people”.

“It is a place for total freedom within the bounds of reasonable behaviour, for mingling and having what is generally referred to as a good yarn,” he told the crowd.

It took 14 years of campaigning, infighting, several elections and an act of parliament for Wellington’s distinctive pedestrian mall to expand to its current size.

Business groups claimed it would destroy inner-city trade and drive customers away.

Today, Cuba Street is the most vibrant pedestrianised area of Wellington and some of the most valuable retail space in the city.

Pedestrianisation of central-city streets has become an increasingly hot topic as cities seek to fight congestion, climate change, and develop urban density.

Wellington’s Golden Mile from Lambton Quay to Courtenay Place is in the process of blocking private vehicles. Included in the proposal is a plan to pedestrianise Lower Cuba St, potentially extending the mall by another 150 metres.

Elsewhere, Auckland is pursuing controversial plans to restrict traffic on Queen St to make it “a place to come to, not through”.

Graham Stewart / Woolf Collectio/Stuff Cuba St was a core part of Wellington’s early tram network. Pictured: The Fiducia tram 233 at the Seatoun Tunnel, circa 1950.

Cuba St was named after an early settler ship and built on Te Ati Awa land. For six decades, it was one of the busiest thoroughfares in the city, due to the electric tramline running along its spine.

Cuba Mall’s story begins in 1965, during a temporary closure of one block of Cuba st between Dixon St and Ghuznee St, retailers noticed a significant uptick in shopper numbers.

A group of business owners called for the road to be closed permanently, and a petition was signed by 5,000 residents.

Oliver Crawford Thousands of people flooded Wellington's City Centre for the return of CubaDupa after two challenging years for the street festival.

Barry Purdy, the secretary of the New Zealand Retailers’ Federation was on the record saying the creation of a pedestrian shopping mall in either Cuba, Manners, Willis Streets or Lambton Quay would be the best thing that could happen for Wellington.

However, a group of about 70 landlords and tenants felt that the mall would have a negative effect on their trade, values and progress and that no thought had been given to the effect on areas outside the mall. Concerns were also raised about the lack of service lane access.

The Wellington Automobile Association said it would cause more traffic problems, and wanted a complete plan for the reorganisation of traffic flow through Wellington completed before a mall could be established. The group did eventually lend their support to the plan.

Despite that, the Dixon-to-Ghuznee Sts construction was mostly uncontroversial. It was supported by the council, on the proviso that the council would not have to contribute towards the costs of setting up the mall.

The Cuba St Advancement Association asked for a special rating area be set up to cover the costs. The Council agreed.

In order to establish the mall, the council needed the approval of parliament. The Wellington City (Cuba Street Mall) Empowering Act 1967 gave the council permission to restrict traffic in any way it chose between Dixon Street and the northern boundary of its intersection with Ghuznee Street.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Cuba Mall Bucket Fountain.

In 1969, Cuba Mall was officially opened to the public by Sir Frank Kitts, the mayor of Wellington at the time. Then-leader of the opposition, Norman Kirk described it as a small victory of the people over the motor-car.

The Bucket Fountain – arguably Wellington’s greatest artistic achievement – was added to the street that year.

It was immediately popular among shoppers, and almost as soon as it opened, talks began about the possibility of expanding the mall.

This would prove much more controversial than the first part of the mall.

Council planners recommended in 1976 the road should be paved further from Dixon St to Manners St, with Manners St also turned into a pedestrian mall.

Supplied The Cuba Mall Precinct, home to the bucket fountain, is one of the country’s premier pedestrian areas.

Many of the city’s most influential business groups took aim at the project – again, in terms that are reminiscent of today’s discussion about the Golden Mile.

At a public meeting that year, a Wellington Chamber of Commerce spokesperson declared it would be a death knell for business in the capital.

“This will kill the city centre trade. You cannot close off main streets. We’ve got to fight it,” they said.

The Wellington Automobile Association criticised the council’s “mall-happy” attitude and claiming the street would disrupt the free flow of traffic in an already congested city.

Supplied Cuba St in Wellington is the heart of Wellington’s cool. (File photo)

The Wellington Property Investors Association expressed concern about disruption to traffic and the cost to ratepayers, calling it “an abuse of public money.”

The Lambton Quay Businessmen’s Association president, Mr B T Uridge, described the plan as absurd. “If people can’t travel through the main streets and the Golden Mile, they just won’t come in”.

The Willis Street Businessmen’s Association said a reduction in parking would lead to a loss of customers.

However, the plan did have some supporters.

The Mt Victoria Progressive Association wrote to “wholeheartedly support” Manners Mall, saying: “We see this as being consistent with our views that the city needs to be designed for people as pedestrians and not just the motor car.”

The plan stirred a heated debate at the City Council table. Five councillors were dead-set against the mall, and the funding was withdrawn from the 1977-78 financial year plan due to budget concerns.

However, the 1977 local body election saw a wave of five new councillors elected and resolutions to build the mall were passed the next year.

There were mixed feelings amongst individual retailers on Manner St. Compared to Cuba St, Manners did not have as many long-standing retailers or an existing sense of community.

The Royal Oak and James Smith, two influential businesses, were against the malls, while clothes store Vance Vivian was in support.

According to a city planner, however, “most were apathetic.”

The road was paved over and the pedestrian mall formally opened in May 1979.

In the decades following, it has become one of Wellington’s most well-known tourist landmarks, and the home of the famed CubaDupa street party. Cuba Street has been a registered Historic Area since 1995.

The Manners Mall was removed in 2010, replaced with a two-way bus route.

-- This research was assisted by a parliamentary library request by Green MP Julie Anne Genter.