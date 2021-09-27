Transmission Gully: Unfinished billion-dollar highway's bumpy road

It is meant to be the day the first wheels hit the road on Transmission Gully. But heavy machinery will be the only traffic on 27-kilometre stretch of highway for the foreseeable future. Joel MacManus reports.

After more than a billion dollars and a century of waiting, drivers should now be saving a precious 11 minutes on trips to or from Wellington.

Instead, communities have again been left in the lurch. The coastal highway continues to back up with traffic, creating crash risks and resilience issues for the capital and surrounding regions.

Opening day has been delayed indefinitely, with no clear indication of when a new date might be announced.

Officially, it is the fifth time the deadline has been pushed back.

A flyover filmed in May shows the latest progress on the Transmission Gully motorway, due to open in 2021.

Delays, cost blowouts, and construction issues have dominated headlines about $1.25 billion project for decades.

In the 19 years since The Dominion Post was created, the phrase “Transmission Gully” has appeared in 1874 articles, columns and letters – a remarkable level of public interest for a road still not open.

Transmission Gully: A timeline

1919: The Evening Post reports on a proposal by Otaki MP William Field for an inland motorway from Paekākāriki to Paremata – the earliest known record of a proposal roughly resembling today’s version of the road.

1924: A 110,000 volt transmission line is laid between Wellington and Mangahao Power Station in Shannon, giving the gully its name.

Supplied/Stuff When it opens, Transmission Gully will become State Highway 1.

1995: The Wellington Automobile Association suggests Transmission Gully should be built as a toll road. Transit New Zealand estimates construction costs at $160 million.

1999: In an updated estimate, Transit New Zealand puts construction costs at $245m.

2009: Transport Minister Stephen Joyce announces Transmission Gully as part of the roads of national significance strategy.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Paving work on Transmission Gully near the start of 2021.

2012: Transport Minister Gerry Brownlee tells NZTA to consider a public-private partnership. This was largely due to the Christchurch earthquake, which put funding pressure on the Government’s balance sheet. By now, the cost estimate was $850m.

What is a public-private partnership?

Under a PPP, a private company takes responsibility for financing, building, and maintaining a major piece of infrastructure. The Government pays the company a fixed rate over a set number of years – 25 years in this case.

July 2014: NZTA signs a PPP contract with Wellington Gateway Partnership (WGP) to design, construct, finance, and then operate and maintain the new motorway for 25 years. WGP hired a series of contractors to complete each part of the project. CPB HEB is hired as the road builder.

September 2014: Prime Minister John Key, Brownlee and Wellington Regional Council chair Fran Wilde take part in a soil turning ceremony at the northern end of the motorway.

Maarten Holl/Stuff The official sod-turning ceremony for Transmission Gully. From left, Peter Dunne, John Key and Gerry Brownlee turn sods.

October 2015: Works begin on-site with a massive earthmoving operation, which will eventually dig up enough dirt to fill the Sky Stadium 2.7 times.

November 2016: The Kaikōura earthquake hits, followed by a season of torrential rain. CPB HEB warns the opening date of April 2020 could be pushed as late as August 2020. It’s the first official sign of trouble.

June 2019: Waka Kotahi agrees to a one-month extension due to delays from the earthquake, moving opening day from April 2020 to May 2020.

September 2019: The opening date is pushed back again, from May 2020 to November 2020. NZTA admits there have been more issues than it previously let on – storms had caused slips on some cut slopes and damaged a stream diversion project. In some areas the damage was so severe they needed to redesign the slopes entirely.

Feb 2020: Costs officially blow out to more than $1b after Waka Kotahi agrees to pay another $191m to Wellington Gateway Partnership due to the delays. A press release quietly abandons the November 2020 date, instead noting the builder is “working very hard to complete the motorway by Christmas”.

March 2020: New Zealand enters a level 4 lockdown. All construction on the road stops.

MARK COOTE/WELLINGTON GATEWAY PARTNERSHIP Transmission Gully construction progress in August.

April 29, 2020: Work is able to restart, albeit without 80 staff, who are stuck overseas. The lockdown costs valuable time during peak paving season.

August 2020: After months of negotiations, Waka Kotahi agrees to pay WGP an extra $208 million. It brings the total cost to $1.25b – $400m more than originally agreed. The opening date is moved to September 27, 2021. As part of the deal, builder CPB HEB will face a penalty of $7.5m and $250,000 per day it opens late.

November 2020: Media are invited on a drive-through of the road. All major bridges are completed, but much of the road is still an unsurfaced, bumpy ride. Sergio Mejia, chief executive of Wellington Gateway Partnership, says the only thing that could delay the project again would be an earthquake or an unprecedented flood. What he didn't see coming, however, was another Level 4 lockdown.

MARK COOTE/WELLINGTON GATEWAY PARTNERSHIP In November last year, all major bridges were completed but more work on the surface was needed.

July 2021: Paving is reported as 94 per cent complete. Waka Kotahi puts out a cryptic press release reminding WGP of the consequences if the road doesn’t open on time – but there is no official word that the opening day is at risk.

August 14, 2021: Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter warns that dozens of outstanding resource consents could put opening day at risk.

August 18, 2021: New Zealand enters a Covid-19 level 4 lockdown. Workers are given essential permits to access Transmission Gully for security, safety and environmental protection.

September 18, 2021: Waka Kotahi confirms Transmission Gully will not open by its September 27 deadline. No new opening date has been announced.