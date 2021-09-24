Wellington City Council approves 147km citywide cycling network

Wellington will build a 147-kilometre of cycle lane network over the next decade.

Wellington City Council has approved its massive 147km cycleway network.

Councillors voted 14-2 for the plan and to send it out for public consultation, with just Diane Calvert and Simon Woolf opposed. Councillor Nicola Young also voted against parts of the plan.

The $226 million cycling network was successfully pushed through by first-term councillor Tamatha Paul during the long-term plan debate in May.

The network will be built over the next decade, and includes protected cycleways directly connecting the city centre to Tawa, Johnsonville, Karori, Owhiro Bay, Island Bay, Lyall Bay, Seatoun, and Miramar.

The first cycleways to be built will be connections from Newtown to the waterfront, and from the Botanic Garden to the waterfront.

Jay Hadfield of the Capital & Coast District Health Board said the Newtown cycleway would be useful for staff at Wellington Regional Hospital.

The hospital had 2000 staff who lived within 5 kilometres of the hospital, a key catchment for cycling,

“Healthcare is at the leading edge of climate impact. We are expecting greater numbers of climate-related health presentations. We recognise the need to reduce climate emissions across systems to reduce future demand for health services,” he said.

SUPPLIED The two first projects in Wellington's cycleway plan

Council officers confirmed 160 to 230 car parks will be removed or changed for the initial two cycleways.

The full cycleway network could see thousands of car parks removed or changed. The scale of the changes will be revealed in a traffic resolution later this year.

Most of the network will be built using a technique known as tactical urbanism.

Tactical urbanism is the idea of making low-cost, temporary changes to urban environments, which can allow the community to try out the new design and offer suggestions for improvements.

Notably, the plan earned the backing of Wellington mayor Andy Foster, who opposed the budget when it was first proposed – though he said the removal of car parks would be a challenge for the community.

Councillor Tamatha Paul said the cycling plan “has been the massive win for the climate and for mode shift this triennium”.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said she hoped the cycleways would encourage more children and women to cycle. Council data shows 75 per cent of cyclists in Wellington today are men.

“As a kid, I rode constantly, but I wouldn’t feel safe riding in Wellington right now,” she said.

However, she said the council had “a lot of credibilities to rebuild” after the public backlash to the controversial Island Bay cycleway.

Jericho Rock-Archer Dr. David Tripp and his colleagues hope a new bike lane through Newtown will ease traffic and parking issues around Wellington Regional Hospital.

Councillor Nicola Young said she was “appalled” by the project cost, and wanted to see the money spent on water infrastructure instead.

Calvert and Woolf both raise scepticism around the council’s ability to deliver the full programme within 10 years.

The cycleway network is just part of a major city-shaping programme in the next decade. Let’s Get Wellington Moving has already signalled that bus priority lanes could be built on 19 key corridors into the city.

About 90km of commuter routes will be built by the council, while 34km of inner-city lanes will be built by Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Council data shows the number of people cycling as their main means of commuting to work has increased from 3.54 per cent in 2013 to 4.02 per cent in 2018.

However, 76 per cent of people surveyed would consider cycling if safe, separated infrastructure was provided.