Wellington today, October 1: Disorder at Te Aro Park, crash near the Terrace Tunnel, suspicious fire in Kelburn

Police broke up a large crowd at Te Aro park with pepper spray on Friday evening. (File photo)

Here's what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from around the capital.

5.30pm: Police break up disorderly crowd at Te Aro Park

Police responded with several units to reports of disorderly behaviour at Aro Park.

A police spokesperson said a large crowd was broken up just after 5pm, with pepper spray used on one person, and up to two people taken into custody. Police had now left the scene.

4.42pm: Two-car crash on SH1 at Terrace Tunnel

There has been a two-car crash near the end of the Terrace Tunnel, affecting the southbound lane.

There are no reports of injuries, but an ambulance was on its way, and police were at the scene.

4.30pm: Traffic on SH2 eased after crash

Hutt Rd, State Highway 2 is clear after a crash delayed northbound traffic, between Ngauranga and Petone, near the BP service station.

MARK COOTE/WELLINGTON GATEWAY PARTNERSHIP Road closures at Mackays Crossing will allow the Transmission Gully project team to install a cross-motorway gantry, a steel overhead beam spanning the width of the motorway. (File photo)

2.30pm: Plan ahead for overnight closures of SH1 Mackays Crossing

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to plan ahead for closures of State Highway 1 at Mackays Crossing over four nights starting this Sunday, October 3.

The highway will be closed for three nights until Tuesday, October 5, plus an additional closure on October 7, between the hours of 9pm and 5am each night.

This will allow the Transmission Gully project team to install a cross-motorway gantry, a steel overhead beam spanning the width of the motorway, which will hold large variable messaging signs for the new motorway.

Traffic in both directions will detour via the Mackays Crossing interchange off and on ramps.

The work is weather dependant and may be postponed at short notice, with updates posted on Waka Kotahi’s Facebook and Twitter.

1.30pm: Wellington bookshop and publishers win big at 2021 Aotearoa Book Industry Awards

Schrödinger’s Books on Jackson St in Petone has been crowned New Zealand Bookshop of the Year, and the capital’s publishers cleaned up too, with Mākaro Press and Bridget Williams Books winning at the 2021 Aotearoa Book Industry Awards.

Judges Robbie Egan, Anahera Morehu and Peter Vial said the Petone store, which opened in September 2019, had it all: “A beautiful physical space, arresting windows and merchandising excellence, a focus on personalised customer service and commercial and community reach beyond their own doors.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The children’s section at Schrödinger’s Books in Petone, Lower Hutt.

12.20pm: Car vs truck on Wellington motorway

A person has been freed after being trapped for about an hour following a crash between a car and a truck on a Wellington motorway

NZTA is reporting Hutt Rd, State Highway 2, is partially closed to northbound traffic, between Ngauranga and Petone, near the BP service station. The crash happened just before 11.30am on Friday.

The southbound lanes remain open.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Carlos Dempsey said the trapped person was freed about 12.30pm.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Hutt Hospital.

Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes.

10.55am: Singer songwriter Danica Bryant is 'Ready to Bite' with new single

Wellington based singer-songwriter Danica Bryant’s new single Ready To Bite is “a massive shift” from country folkster to edgy pop priestess.

Bryant’s first EP, 2020’s Cider, presented her music with voice and acoustic guitar front and centre. Listening to songs such as Birthday Girl, Dizzy and The Cutlery it wasn’t a huge leap to imagine the young songwriter performing solo or writing in her bedroom but Bryant’s lyrics have always had an undercurrent of grit and intensity.

“I think a lot of people pin down girls with guitars as a soft, sweet lovey-dovey type, but I think I’m just a little too angry for that,” Bryant said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Wellington based singer/songwriter Danica Bryant will celebrate the release of her single Ready to Bite at Valhalla, on October 17.

8.40am: KiwiRail signs 20-year lease at $100m business hub, plans to set up new train control room

KiwiRail has locked in a two-decade-long lease at a $100 million business hub in Upper Hutt.

The state-owned enterprise, which is responsible for rail operations and inter-island ferries, will move into the Blue Mountains Campus in December 2022.

Its 120-strong train control team would take up 2700 square metres in the refurbished and strengthened Buddle Building, as well as its 1300sqm newly-built train control room.

“The move of our train control centre to the Blue Mountains Campus will see it located in a resilient, purpose-built facility next to the rail network,” said KiwiRail’s executive general manager of property, Olivia Poulsen​.

WILLIS BOND & CO/SUPPLIED Formerly the AgResearch centre in Upper Hutt’s Wallaceville, the five hectare park-style campus has a mix of existing buildings and new commercial buildings.

7.15am: Suspicious fire at China research centre in Wellington

A fire involving the ground floor and second storey of a commercial building in Kelburn is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the Contemporary China Research Centre on Kelburn Parade shortly after 3am on Friday.

The building was unoccupied at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

A police spokesperson said a scene guard was in place at the premises and investigators were due on the scene to “understand the circumstances” of the incident.

6.30am: Wellington weather

Wellingtonians can expect fine, clear weather today. MetService is forecasting light northerly winds throughout the day and a high of 14 degrees Celsius.

From the pages of The Dominion Post:

Rosa Woods/Stuff Aviation Security went ahead with the trial of a new facial-recognition scanning tool at Wellington Airport.

Secretive facial recognition trial at Wellington Airport went against Privacy Commissioner's advice

Aviation Security went ahead with the trial of a new facial-recognition scanning tool at Wellington Airport, despite serious concerns from the Privacy Commissioner.

The secretive months-long trial, which is still ongoing, used cameras to scan the faces of passengers when they entered the queue for airport security and again when they went through the boarding gate.

Police came under serious pressure last year after it was revealed they were using similar facial recognition technology.

Aviation Security (Avsec) started the trial in February 2021 as a way to count how many passengers were passing through security and how long they were spending in line, after Audit NZ found their manual process inadequate.

After the Privacy Commissioner argued strongly against the trial, AvSec sought separate legal advice on whether it breached privacy law, and followed that advice instead of the Commissioner's.

Stuff Lisa Paranihi, left, and Johleen Tuakume have homes after being trespassed from a stretch of Wellington streets where they were sleeping rough.

From 59 wintry Wellington nights on the streets, to a trespass notice, to a home

To say Lisa Paranihi​ had an eventful day would be an understatement. She woke up on her 59th morning on the streets of Wellington and, before the morning was out, police were there, she had been trespassed, and she had a home.

Paranihi, along with fellow rough sleeper Johleen Tauakume, were both trespassed on Thursday by the Wellington City Council, with police help, from a section of Manners St in the central city they had called home.

But that home had caused issues as it spread from the empty shop frontage out to the street with chairs and tables – an inner city fort of sorts, where various other people who called the streets home spent their days.

After police broke up the fort on Thursday morning, some of those there upped sticks and moved further down Manners St, where the start of a new fort began at the Opera House, before moving again to a new empty shop frontage a few metres away.

And Paranihi couldn’t be happier. The council offered her a house in the suburb of Newtown during the eviction process. She hoped to move in on Monday.

“I’m really excited, I’m crying, I’m overwhelmed,” she said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images More than 90 people could have been shot, 43 of whom would have been killed, if police officers had been armed during serious incidents over the past 11 years, a new report has estimated.

New police research suggests 43 people could've been killed over 11 years if officers were armed

More than 90 people could have been shot, 43 of whom would have been killed, if police officers had been armed during serious incidents over the past 11 years, a new report has estimated.

The report, first undertaken by police last year following the death of Constable Matthew Hunt, and reviewed again this year, concluded general arming of officers would increase the risks to public safety and the number of people shot.

It was inconclusive whether arming officers full-time would make officers safer and found routine arming could negatively impact the relationship between police and some members of the community.

“This would undermine New Zealand Police’s commitment to policing by consent, diversity in our workforce, and strong relationships with communities,” the report said.

