Wellington spatial plan falls short of population growth, analysis shows

Wellington’s plan to provide more high density homes still won’t be enough to match the city’s growing population, council analysis shows.

Wellington’s spatial plan was touted as a bold attempt to increase medium and high-density housing developments in the capital’s inner suburbs, but a Wellington City Council analysis shows it could still fall short of what is needed for the city's growing population.

Even in a best-case scenario, the plan falls up to 900 dwellings short of the housing needed to accommodate the 80,000 new residents who could move to the capital in the next 30 years.

The council passed the plan in June, introducing sweeping rule changes such as allowing housing development as high as six storeys in suburban centres and along key transit routes, and shrinking character protection areas by 71 per cent.

The rule changes would theoretically allow enough development for up to 109,000 new homes across the city within 30 years.

But an analysis by council staff, released with the finalised version of the plan this week, found that realised capacity was considerably lower when taking into account factors like development costs, land type, and infrastructure. It would provide between 24,000 to 31,000 homes.

The shortfall is most dramatic in the inner suburbs, where a theoretical growth of 15,000 new dwellings is now estimated as few as 1500 to 2500.

Councillor Iona Pannett, who chairs the planning and environment committee, said the costs of base isolation and earthquake strengthening were limiting development potential. The council and central government should consider more partnerships with developers, including underwriting insurance.

realestate.co.nz Wellington is planning to build more apartment buildings to cope with a rising population.

The debate over the spatial plan was one of the most contentious the council has faced in years.

Many of the arguments were split along generational lines, with younger residents and renters pushing for more density and housing development, while older residents and homeowners fought to retain heritage and character protections.

Wellington City Council eventually passed a more progressive version of the plan than was originally proposed by officers, with a series of last-minute amendments which increased the size of “walkable catchments” within which six-storey-plus buildings would be permitted, and reducing protections for houses deemed to have “character”.

The council analysis found the last-minute amendments meant the council could provide for only an additional 1,600 dwellings, said the shortfall showed the council needed to do more to incentivise development.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington city councillor Rebecca Matthews said the council needed to do more to support denser housing.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews, one of the council’s strongest proponents of denser housing, said the shortfall showed the council needed to do more to incentivise development.

“We have to be careful to not cut capacity by not putting barriers in the way,” she said. “That's why we need to be as liberal and enabling as we can be – because there are all those challenges around our topography and resilience," she said.

Councillor Tamatha Paul said the spatial plan didn't go far enough, and wanted to see government intervention in housing.

“There is so much room for development, especially brownfield development; car yards or car parks that should be housing – there are plenty of opportunities, it’s just about identifying them,” she said.

The changes passed through the spatial plan will be incorporated into the District Plan after public consultation in November.