Wellington today, October 5: Emergency services respond to serious crash in Kāpiti, man says he was denied proper medical treatment in MIQ after fainting

All the news and events from around the Capital on October 5.

Kia ora Pōneke. Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from around the capital.

8.15 pm: Emergency services respond to serious crash in Kāpiti

Police, fire and ambulance services have all attended the scene of a serious two-vehicle car crash between Peka Peka and Te Horo.

Police were alerted to the crash about 7.50 pm.

Police say initial indications are of serious injuries in the crash, but the number of people injured or the status of the injuries, is not yet clear.

The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area, or expect lengthy delays, a police statement said.

7.50 pm Man says he was denied proper medical treatment in MIQ after fainting

A man who is in managed isolation after a trip to the United States to see his dying grandmother says he has been denied appropriate medical treatment after twice fainting as a result of what he believes are panic attacks.

But the head of managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) is standing by its response to his medical needs.

Brian De​ Gregory​ is 12 days into his two week stay at the Rydges Hotel in Auckland. He had previously applied for an exemption to isolate at his Auckland home because he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and experiences anxiety in high-rise buildings caused by witnessing the Twin Towers fall during the 9/11 terror attacks, but this was denied.

He said being stuck in the hotel, which is heavily guarded, brought back memories of being trapped in New York City that day 20 years ago.

Read the full story from Brittany Keogh here.

Supplied Brian De Gregory says he witnessed the Twin Towers collapse during 9/11 and suffers from PTSD and anxiety, which is exacerbated by being in high-rise buildings.

7.56 pm: Karori street reopens

Birdwood Street in Karori is now open following a crash when a vehicle went down a bank.

The sole occupant has moderate injuries and was assessed by medical staff, a police statement said.

5.22 pm: Vehicle over a bank in Karori, motorists advised to avoid street

Police are at Birdwood St in Karori, where a vehicle has gone down a bank.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly before 5 pm.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said one ambulance was on the scene, and one person being treated for moderate injuries.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area or to expect delays.

2.20pm: Sky Stadium drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre back up and running soon

The Covid-19 drive-through vaccination centre at Sky Stadium will be back from October 15-18, from 9am until 5pm.

Bookings can be made online at www.bookmyvaccine.nz

8.50am: Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian

An investigation is under way after a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a van in Porirua on Monday.

Police were called at 3.45pm to the intersection of Lyttelton Ave and Station Rd in the city centre. The pedestrian was taken to Wellington Hospital in serious condition.

Wellington police made a public appeal on social media about 8pm to identify the pedestrian, who was in a stable, but serious, condition, and he was identified shortly after.

8.10am: Homegrown 2022: First round of acts announced

Drax Project, Shihad, The Beths, Troy Kingi, Ladi6 and JessB are just a few of the big Kiwi names announced to play 2022's Homegrown festival in Wellington.

They’ll be joined by Kora, Sons of Zion, The Upbeats, Gin Wigmore, Sir Dave Dobbyn and Katchafire at the March 19 waterfront show.

Shihad will play the new Rock Stage arena with Devilskin and Villainy. In the pop/hip hop Lab Stage, JessB, SACHI, Mitch James and Kings will play, alongside Homegrown first-timers Aacacia and Lady Shaka.

The ever-popular Electronic Stage is set to have a make-over and substantially increase its size, with The Upbeats, and artists like Lee Matthews, Quix and Australian based Flowidus playing in the new-look marquee.

Sir Dave Dobbyn will be playing on the City Stage with Gin Wigmore and Raglan’s reggae-funk act Masaya.

Read the full article about the announcement here.

Supplied Drax Project are playing their first headline spot at Wellington’s Homegrown festival in 2022.

Weather

Cloud cover will meet the early risers, and a few showers will develop in the afternoon and evening, mainly in the Hutt Valley. The Capital can expect a high of 17 degrees Celsius today.

From the pages of The Dominion Post...

Frustration at Covid level 2 status quo

Frustration is boiling over after the new Covid-19 “roadmap” hit the brakes on large gatherings for regions in alert level 2 until vaccination rates increase.

However, some larger hospitality venues say lifting the 100-patron cap is at least a step in the right direction.

A three-step plan was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday, as part of the Government’s “roadmap” to incrementally reduce lockdown restrictions in Auckland.

Describing the long tail of Covid-19 as a “tentacle” that has been “incredibly hard to shake”, Ardern said recent cases in the Waikato and the Auckland truck driver who drove to Palmerston North while infectious showed the need for the rest of New Zealand to remain in level 2.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Hudson general manager Dan Booth says removing the cap at 100 people in hospitality venues is a step in the right direction.

The only tweak to alert level 2 rules was the removal of the 100-person cap on hospitality venues from Wednesday, although customers must still be seated and separated with physical distancing.

Dan Booth, general manager of Wellington venue The Hudson, believed the roadmap a “step in the right direction”.

“It won't make a huge difference, but it will help a little bit. It's a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Increasing the maximum customer cap from 50 to 100 in September had helped, but restrictions still impacted the business, which could usually have up to 200 customers on a busy Friday night.

“At the moment, we are doing the same amount of work, but getting two-thirds of the return.”

Read the full story here.

To our northern whānau, you’ve got this

Opinion: Kia kaha. Too often this is used as Aotearoa’s answer to “thoughts and prayers”. A beautiful phrase that’s been co-opted as a way of paying lip service to the plight of others.

Right now, those in the north of the country – especially our Auckland whānau – need more than tokenism. They need our understanding and our empathy.

Lockdown takes its toll on relationships, mental health, physical health, and general motivation. We know all of this. But long-running lockdowns are something else.

As Auckland moves into its eighth week of lockdown, it’s easy for the rest of us to forget what that’s like.

Read the full opinion piece from the Dominion Post’s senior writer Laura Walters here.

Photographer Anne Noble collaborates with experts and wordsmiths to explore the beauty of the bee in a new book

For a while, Anne Noble had a freezer full of dead bees.

With a little help from her reluctant husband, the photographer plucked the wings from them one by one, until she had a small pile, and some inspiration.

The bees came from a colony which had collapsed due to commercial spraying, and given to her by the farmer who owned them.

Supplied Photographer Anne Noble says bees are wonderful as an indicator species, at the visible end of an invisible world we’re harming.

Of course, it was all in the name of art. Noble’s new book, Conversātiō: In the Company of Bees sets her astounding photographs against the issues of ecosystem collapse and climate change in a series of newly commissioned essays, putting the spotlight on that most important insect, the European bee.

Noble has kept bees since 2010. “For anyone who becomes a beekeeper, it’s the most wonderful journey to learning about them. The hive is a fascinating complex living system.”

Read the full story by Kate Green here.

Lower Hutt artist Emily Benefield creates fresh art from old pages

Part-time library assistant Emily Benefield is always on the lookout for the right images and headlines to cut out and include in her collage artworks, but she says she’s only ‘’occasionally’’ tempted to take to the library stocks with her scissors.

“Luckily there’s not much I come across at work that I’d want to chop up, so I don’t get tempted to delete books out of the system for my own purposes,” Benefield laughs.

Supplied Emily Benefield enjoys cutting up books for art. She is about to exhibit her work.

The Lower Hutt based artist sources much of her imagery from vintage magazines and children’s books of the 1930s to 1960s and delights in juxtaposing the prim and proper characters and scenes with an irreverent twist.

“I really like the style of the old illustrations, as well as the saturation of colour in the printing. There are also some really funny headlines in the magazines.” Benefield said.

Read the full story by Bill Hickman here.