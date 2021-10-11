Waste-to-energy plant among options for Wellington landfill replacement

Our landfills are filling up fast and it's a struggle finding new sites, RNZ’s The Detail looks at what’s being done to minimise our waste. Video first published July 2021.

A waste-to-energy plant is among options being considered for the future of Wellington’s rubbish.

The Southern Landfill’s resource consents are set to expire in 2026, leaving Wellington City Council with limited time to find a new waste solution.

“We have now reached a critical point as we have the shortest viable timeframe to consult, design and implement the future waste disposal facility before the current consents for the Southern landfill expire,” officers wrote in a report to councillors ahead of a public meeting

on Thursday.

They recommended expanding the landfill to new brownfield areas.

Other possibilities include building New Zealand’s first waste-powered energy plant, a material recycling facility, a treatment plant for biological waste, or having no landfill at all with rubbish being sent outside the city.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Consents for Wellington’s Southern Landfill are set to expire in 2026.

The council has set targets to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill from 600kg per person each year to 400kg by 2026.

“Under current policy settings there is no reasonably practicable option for disposing of waste that removes the need for a landfill,” the report said.

The Southern Landfill receives almost all the city’s kerbside rubbish collections and other waste.

Notably, the landfill also receives the city’s sewage sludge after it has been treated at the Moa Point treatment plant.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff A waste-to-energy plant would cost more than $200 million to build and operate.

In a separate process, the council has also committed up to $208 million for a sludge minimisation plant, which will use large heat tanks to dry the sludge in a way that does not require it to be disposed of at the landfill.

The sludge plant is estimated to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill by 20 per cent.

Waste accounts for 7.5 per cent of Wellington’s greenhouse gas emissions, a number which is down by 23 per cent since 2001, thanks largely to gas capture systems installed at the landfill.

The options for Wellington’s landfill:

Waste-to-energy plant – $229 million

This method burns waste and uses the heat generated to produce electricity, leaving ash as an end product.

The hot flue gases produced from the combustion are treated to remove pollutants before they are emitted to the atmosphere.

Materials recycling facility – $70 million

An advanced sorting system that separates household waste that can be recycled. The leftover non-recyclable material can then be sent to landfill.

Mechanical biological treatment – $102 million

Similar to the material recycling facility but with an added step of drying or composting organic material.

Extension of existing landfill – $61 million

A smaller additional landfill would be built, buying the council approximately 15 years before it fills up.

No landfill in Wellington City – No upfront cost, but loss of $17 million in annual revenue

This option would involve closing the Southern Landfill when consent runs out in 2026, and turning it into a reserve or similar. The city’s waste would need to be disposed of at other landfills in the region, for example in Porirua or Upper Hutt.