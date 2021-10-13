World championship-winning Big Air team all cheers after 'massive' win

Big Air Gym's competitive cheerleading squad has just won the International All Star Federation world cheer championship, despite only emerging from lockdown 10 days before the competition.

As the members of Wellington competitive cheerleading squad Big Air Elite gathered together to watch the livestream of the International All Star Federation Worlds, they had no idea they would end up winning the competition.

William Davenport, coach and owner of Tawa's Big Air Gym, said the team had submitted their two-and-half-minute routine of pyramids, tumbling, stunts and dance 10 “agonising” days before learning the result on October 3.

“It’s pretty massive. We were all together watching the live broadcast when we found out. There was plenty of screaming and yelling and tears,” he said.

Elite is made up of 20 girls and four boys. The team's ages range from 14 to 28.

After qualifying to compete in the event in 2020 the teams' preparation was interrupted by the country going into lockdown in mid-August.

“When you train for something like worlds then you want to have a plan in place and that was going really well until the three-week lockdown,” Davenport said.

Jericho Rock-Archer Members of Big Air Elite practising their routine.

Team member Isabella Zemba said after the gap in training Elite had less than two weeks to regroup and record their routine, but they came back from lockdown in strong shape.

“We managed to do better than we had all season within those 10 days. The first training back I think we all really came together and we were looking really good from the get-go,” she​ said.

Usually held in ESPN Sport Centre in Orlando, Florida, the competition went virtual for 2021.

Alix Bailey​ said gathering restrictions meant the team had to work hard to bring the energy of their routine across without the support of a big crowd.

Jericho Rock-Archer In competitive cheerleading the ‘flyer’ is the person catapulted into the air by ‘bases’ during stunts.

“In this sport we heavily rely on the audience to hype us up and get us in the moment, but because of the restrictions we could only have a minimal amount of people in the gym to cheer us on,” Bailey said.

Competitive cheerleading has an array of terms for the moves and roles in a teams routine.

A “flyer” is the person catapulted into the air by “bases” during stunts or who stands at the top of pyramids and other formations.

Regan Lightfoot, 21, said the reality of the title was yet to truly sink in.

“But it’s a really cool feeling to be called a champ,” she said.

Isabella Gordon said the virtual format of this year's competition meant the team had a unique opportunity to stand back and watch their own routine as the competition unfolded.

“Watching it was really fun ... seeing all your hard work in two and a half minutes. I don’t think there was any inkling of doubt that was a good performance. We left everything that we could on the floor,” she said.